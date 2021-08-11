ARVAC distributing commodities to families in need

Staff Reports

The Arkansas River Valley Action Council will issue commodities at the North Logan County Fairgrounds in Paris on Thursday, Aug. 19 from 9 a.m. to noon, according to a news release.

Applicants will need to bring proof of total household income and how many are living in household. The income guidelines are as follows:

• 1 person: $1,396 monthly

• 2 people: $1,888 monthly

• 3 people: $2,379 monthly

• 4 people: $2,871 monthly

Add $492 for each additional family member.

Distribution will be drive-thru only, recipients are asked to stay in their vehicles, and do not arrive more than 15 minutes before scheduled time. Individual pickup is limited to two households. Providing the information is voluntary. Rules for acceptance and participation in the program are the same for everyone without regard to race, color, national origin, religion, age, sex or handicap.

For questions, contact Kelley Reames at the Paris office on Monday, Wednesday or Thursday at 479-963-6325, or the Booneville office on Tuesday at 479-675-3429, or email loganoutreach@arvacinc.org.