Logan County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 29% of people fully vaccinated

Some 29% of people living in Logan County are fully vaccinated as of July 13, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

Arkansas reported 358,949 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 2% from the week before.

The five counties with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in Arkansas as of July 13 are Pulaski County (40%), Washington County (37%), Benton County (37%), Bradley County (37%) and Conway County (37%).

How many people in Arkansas have been vaccinated so far?

44% of people in Arkansas have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 1,300,846 people

35% of people in Arkansas are fully vaccinated, for a total of 1,055,646 people

We pull data on local vaccine distribution on a weekly basis. Check back for our next weekly update mid-week for the latest numbers.