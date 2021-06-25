BHDC announces outstanding employees

Staff Reports
Lisa Howard, RN.
Charles Daniel Davis, CNA.

Booneville Human Development Center (BHDC) Employee Recognition Committee has named Lisa Howard and Charles Daniel Davis as first-quarter outstanding employees for their hard work and dedication to the center.

Howard is a team registered nurse in the medical department and Davis works in direct care as a certified nursing assistant. The mission of BHDC is to provide high-quality care for its residents, which is evident in Howard's and Davis' commitment to their jobs, a news release states. Both have volunteered to help in their departments, as well as others, during the pandemic and snowstorm this year.