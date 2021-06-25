BHDC announces outstanding employees

Staff Reports

Booneville Human Development Center (BHDC) Employee Recognition Committee has named Lisa Howard and Charles Daniel Davis as first-quarter outstanding employees for their hard work and dedication to the center.

Howard is a team registered nurse in the medical department and Davis works in direct care as a certified nursing assistant. The mission of BHDC is to provide high-quality care for its residents, which is evident in Howard's and Davis' commitment to their jobs, a news release states. Both have volunteered to help in their departments, as well as others, during the pandemic and snowstorm this year.