David and Patsy Beckham celebrating 50th wedding anniversary

David and Patsy Beckham will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Sunday, Aug. 8. They were married at Grand Avenue Baptist Church in Fort Smith.

Mr. and Mrs. Beckham completed degrees in education at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. The couple has made Booneville their home for 44 years, taught at Booneville Public Schools, and raised three sons.

They celebrated with friends and family at a barbeque hosted by their children.