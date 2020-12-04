Stigler cleared one hurdle last week in qualifying for its first semifinal playoff game since 1971.

Now, the Panthers have another goal in sight, making their first state championship game in 55 years. Stigler goes for a trip to Edmond's Wantland Stadium as the Panthers travel to Tulsa to face undefeated Holland Hall in Friday's 3A semifinals.

"We're excited, the whole town and community's excited about the situation we're in, we're playing great football right now," Stigler coach Chris Risenhoover said.

Here are five keys to Friday night's 3A semifinal match-up:

1. Breaking through

Last week, Stigler was making its fifth quarterfinal appearance since 2012, all under Risenhoover. The previous four times they were in that situation, the Panthers were eliminated.

But Stigler got its breakthrough win into the semifinals by dominating a previously undefeated Kingston squad.

Likewise, Holland Hall will be making its first 3A semifinal appearance in program history.

The Dutch had been to the quarterfinals two previous times since 2016 before falling, but finally made it to the semifinal round with a win last week against Kingfisher.

"They've been right there all year with Lincoln Christian (the only team to defeat Stigler) as the number one or two team going in. ... They're every bit as extremely talented in all positions on the football field," Risenhoover said.

2. First line of defense

When Risenhoover talked about the Dutch, he immediately singled out their defensive line.

"The main strength is their defensive line play," Risenhoover said. "They have kids you just don't see at the 3A level on the defensive line; it's a very explosive group with explosive football players and that's kind of where they dominate games and get people in situations they're not used to."

Leading the Dutch defensive line is senior Owen Ostroski (6-foot-2, 245 pounds), the son of former University of Tulsa All-American lineman Jerry Ostroski, who later played for the Buffalo Bills in the NFL.

Owen Ostroski has committed to play for the United States Military Academy in West Point, N.Y.

In last week's win, he had a sack which resulted in a forced fumble. Ostroski recovered that fumble, leading to a pivotal first-half TD which allowed the Dutch to extend their lead.

3. Double sixes

Stigler quarterback Darren Manes put together a phenomenal performance in last week's quarterfinal win at Kingston.

Manes threw for 308 yards and six touchdowns. He added a rushing TD as well.

Also having a six-TD performance was Holland Hall junior running back Zane Woodham. In last week's win, Woodham rushed for 257 yards on 18 carries and crossed the goal line six times, along with registering 10 tackles on defense at linebacker.

4. Ridge climbing

While the Panthers are known for their ability to air it out, Risenhoover remarked he is gearing toward a more conservative approach Friday.

One of the players he will be counting on is senior tailback Ridge McClary.

This season, McClary has rushed for 1,023 yards and 11 TDs. While Manes' performance last week received plenty of attention, McClary still was able to gain 102 yards.

McClary is also eager to have a similar postseason performance to what he did in last year's playoffs, when he rushed for 277 yards and four TDs in a win against Berryhill.

"We're going to have to play extremely well in the offensive line and create some run situations for us, which I think we're capable of doing," Risenhoover said. "We've got a real strong running football team; we've got a senior tailback, our quarterback can run and then all our receivers outside are able to carry the football."

5. Seniors' time

Stigler may be relying on the play of its senior class in its bid to reach its first state title game since 1965.

Those include Manes, McClary and receivers Grayson Gilmore and Braden Drewry.

Then on defense, senior linebacker Bruce Engle has been a force, leading the Panthers in tackles with 114 tackles. Another senior, defensive back Lakin Bass, has five interceptions.

Friday's Stigler-Holland Hall winner faces the winner of the other 3A semifinal, involving Heritage Hall and Lincoln Christian, in next week's 3A title game at Edmond.

3A Semifinals

Stigler at Holland Hall

TIME: 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Stigler 11-1; Holland Hall 10-0.

RANKINGS: Stigler was ranked No. 5 and Holland Hall was ranked No. 2 in the final Associated Press 3A statewide poll.

LAST WEEK: Stigler defeated Kingston, 49-14, in the 3A quarterfinals; Holland Hall defeated Kingfisher, 52-21, in the 3A quarterfinals.

LAST TIME: First meeting between the schools.