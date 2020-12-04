Traditions collide when Booneville travels to Harding Academy in Searcy on Friday night.

It’s a meeting of the last two state champions in the classification in the quarterfinals of the Class 3A playoffs.

Kickoff at Harding University’s First Security Stadium is 7 p.m.

Harding Academy won the title last year, and Booneville won it the year before with a mercy-rule win.

Booneville (10-2) is the 3A-4 champion. Harding Academy (9-1) is the 3A-2 champion.

Here are five keys to the playoff game on Friday:

1. HOW’D THEY GET HERE

Booneville is the 3A-4 champion, going undefeated in conference action and losing to Warren and Stigler, Okla., in games played after COVID-19 canceled originally scheduled opponents.

Both teams were on the road. Both teams are also still playing; Warren in the Class 4A quarterfinals and Stigler in Oklahoma’s Class 3A semifinals.

The Bearcats defeated Hackett and Osceola in the playoffs.

Harding Academy is the 3A-2 champion, going undefeated in four conference games.

The Wildcats received a second-round forfeit over Smackover, which canceled due to Covid issues. Harding Academy defeated Jessieville last week.

2. KEY MATCH-UP

Booneville’s defense against Harding Academy quarterback Caden Sipe.

Sipe has thrown for 2,223 yards and 21 touchdowns in just nine games for the Wildcats.

Booneville hasn’t seen many top-notch passing quarterbacks this season.

Mena quarterback Max Montgomery is the only other 2,000-yard passer the Bearcats have seen this season. Montgomery threw for 346 yards and three touchdowns against Booneville, but the Bearcats also intercepted three passes.

Sipe has thrown just four interceptions this season.

"He makes good decisions," Booneville head coach Doc Crowley said. "He throws it around well. He doesn’t make many mistakes.

"If we can pressure him and make him throw it to us a couple of times, it would really help."

Booneville’s defense answered the call last week with a fourth-quarter goal-line stand to preserve a 10-7 win over Osceola.

Osceola had first and goal at the 7 and three plays later, the Seminoles were at the 1, but Brett Welling tackled Osceola’s quarterback for a loss of a yard.

In all, Casey Mattson, Ethan Wooldrige, Cole Boersma, Chase Plymale, Colton Ritchie and Cade Smith all had their hands in key defensive plays during the stand.

It reminded Crowley of a similar goal-line stand against Prescott in the semifinals in 2018 that preserved a 34-31 lead and propelled the Bearcats on to the state championship the next weekend.

"It was an amazing stand," Crowley said. "I had flashbacks to the ’18 Prescott game. It was down there on the 1 and the defense stepped up. We gave them a short field, and we kept them out. It was exciting."

A 25-yard punt by Booneville and a 16-yard return put Osceola at Booneville’s 36 to start the drive.

3. KEY TO VICTORY

Booneville’s ability to rush the football effectively.

The Bearcats are built around its rushing attack but was held to just 218 yards on 40 carries by Osceola’s athletic defense in last week’s 10-7 victory.

Booneville also converted only three-of-12 third-down conversions and punted six times.

4. PLAYERS TO WATCH

Harding Academy receiver Ty Dugger may be the fastest player the Bearcats have faced this season.

Dugger leads the Wildcats with 59 catches for 862 yards and 11 touchdowns.

"He runs routes like a D-1 receiver," Crowley said. "If it’s around him, he’s going to catch it.

"On defense against Newport, he runs down their fastest guy, who had a 5-yard start on him. He runs it down and makes the tackle so he can run, too."

5. TRADITION

The game pits the last two Class 3A state champions against each other.

Harding Academy won last year’s state title, going 15-0 and beating Osceola in the championship game.

Booneville won the state title in 2018 with a 35-0 mercy-rule win over Osceola to also finish an undefeated campaign.

Booneville is playing in its 107th playoff game and is 69-37 in the modern playoff era, which began in 1968.

Harding Academy is playing in its 106th playoff game and is 75-30 in the playoffs.

Booneville will draw on that tradition on Friday.

"We’re a typical Booneville team," Crowley said. "We’re usually here. Our kids get after it and play hard. They play smart football.

"They’ll have to play like a Bearcat and play for four quarters. We’ll go up there and get after it, there’s no doubt in my mind about that."

3A Quarterfinals

Booneville at Harding Academy

Time: 7 p.m.

Records: Booneville, 10-2; Harding Academy, 9-1

Last week: Booneville defeated Osceola, 10-7; Harding Academy defeated Jessieville, 45-14.

Last meeting: Harding Academy won, 53-21, in 2015