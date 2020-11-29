GREENWOOD — The Greenwood Bulldogs cruised to Little Rock the way they cruised through the playoffs and regular season.

The Bulldogs scored on their first three possessions, held a comfortable halftime lead and clinched their 14th trip to the state championship game with an easy, 51-7, win over Marion on Friday night at Smith-Robinson Stadium.

Greenwood (13-0) will play 6A-West foe Lake Hamilton, which outlasted Sylvan Hills in overtime, 21-20, in the other semifinal on Friday, in the Class 6A championship game on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium. Kickoff will be 6:40 p.m.

Marion (4-8) was making its second semifinal appearance on Friday night.

Here’s five takeaways from Friday’s semifinal victory for the Bulldogs:

1. ALL-AROUND

Offense, defense and special teams were all on top of their game for the Bulldogs on Friday.

Greenwood allowed just 11 first downs, 92 yards rushing and 95 yards passing, and set up a first-quarter score with a sack and fumble.

"Those guys are scary," Greenwood head coach Chris Young said. "Any time they touch the ball, they can go to the house with it. The defense did a great job most of the night containing them."

The Bulldogs rolled up 445 yards of offense, churned out 23 first downs, and had no turnovers.

Luis Morales boomed seven kickoffs into the end zone for touchbacks, including four in the first quarter that put Marion in a hole to start out and forcing Marion’s average drive start at its own 24 over 10 possessions.

2. DEFENSIVE SWARM

Marion won the coin flip and elected to receive.

After clicking off a 14-yard run by Brandon Mackey on the first play of the game, Marion was forced to punt three plays later.

Greenwood scored on L.D. Richmond’s 1-yard touchdown run for a 6-0 lead.

Two plays later on Marion’s next possession, noseman Ty Cowan and linebacker Jordan Hanna sacked Marion quarterback Daedrick Cail and forced a fumble. Tyler Crossno picked up the loose ball and returned it to the 9.

On the next play, Richmond scored, and Greenwood led, 13-0, with 7:29 left in the first quarter.

Greenwood forced a three-and-out, and went up, 20-0, with a six-play drive that quickly covered 73 yards.

3. SPREADING THE WEALTH

Even with senior Peyton Carter out for the season with a finger injury, Richmond still has a wealth of receivers in which to throw.

"We’ve got guys at every spot," Richmond said. "It helps me a lot."

Friday night, sophomore Aiden Kennon was on display with four catches for 83 yards and touchdown catches of 27 and 36 yards.

Senior Jase Strozier caught three passes for 37 yards and a touchdown, all on the same series from Richmond.

Midway through the third quarter, Strozier caught a 14-yard pass to convert a third down, caught another 14-yard pass to convert a fourth down, and then caught a 9-yard touchdown pass at the left sideline in the end zone.

"They switched their coverage," Strozier said. "They were in a zone and switched to man-to-man. I knew I could get by them playing up close on me.

"I did a little move and he hit me in the corner of the end zone, exactly the way it was drawn up."

4. FAST START

Greenwood scored touchdowns on its first three series and added two more scores in the second quarter for a 34-7 halftime cushion.

"We knew we wanted to jump on those guys," Young said. "We thought they might slow down.

"You have to give them credit, their kids didn’t quit and kept playing. I was waiting for them to wave the white flag, and they never did. They kept coming back and hitting us."

Just in the opening quarter, the Bulldogs had 24 offensive plays for 177 yards and nine first downs for a 20-0 lead.

Running back Hunter Wilkinson had 18 carries for 109 yards in the first half and finished with 135 yards on 26 carries.

Richmond threw for 184 yards and three scores, and ran for 65 yards and three touchdowns.

"We expected them to come out in a little bit of man and zone," Richmond said. "What they came out in, we just ran what we do and excelled at it."

5. BACK TO THE ROCK

Greenwood will make its 14th trip to the mecca of Arkansas high school football; Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium.

Saturday’s trip will also be the first for Young in his first year as head coach of the Bulldogs.

"I’m just proud of our guys and our staff," Young said. "They’ve worked their tails off. They deserve this opportunity."

That’s more trips to the state championship game than any school in the state in the modern playoff era, which began in 1968.

The Bulldogs are 9-4 in championship games. Greenwood will be the designated home team on Saturday.