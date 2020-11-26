She's known for being a leader on the court.

Jersey Wolfenbarger, the standout 6-foot-5 point guard for the Northside Lady Bears, displays her leadership abilities away from the gym, too.

She helps give back to the community, whether it's helping put on camps or addressing younger players.

"I do love to spend time like helping with camps and just being around local young players, young girls, and hopefully I can become a role model for them," Wolfenbarger said. "I think that's kind of my focus on the court, making sure what I do can leave an impact regardless of sports in general."

There's also another off-court activity Wolfenbarger enjoys doing.

"I don't know if we'll be able to go because of COVID, but every year, (Northside) Coach (Rickey) Smith takes us all to go hand out food to the less fortunate," Wolfenbarger said. "It's kind of like a team bonding experience because sometimes we do get sidetracked with the things that we are blessed with.

"We don't see at times what others have to go through and what they struggle with, so I do that every year."

One of Wolfenbarger's proudest moments came after she won the Gatorade Arkansas Player of the Year award following her junior season. For winning it, she was able to award a grant to a local Boys and Girls Club by submitting an essay.

Wolfenbarger donated $1,000 to the Stephens Boys and Girls Club.

"I think that's my most charitable thing that I've done," she said.

Wolfenbarger added that she was excited to see what the club had done once the donation was received. There was one thing that caught her eye, and it wasn't the club's basketball court.

"(I liked) seeing what they've done with the Boys and Girls Club and how it's kind of a safe space for every kid of every background and every interest," Wolfenbarger said. "Obviously, they have a basketball court but they also have this little music room, and that's really cool.

"For me to be a basketball player, but being able to see that, because of what I've done, I've been able to impact kids that aren't interested in basketball that are interested in other stuff, and just be able to branch out and really just help with that."

Wolfenbarger's compassion for others was forged from an early age.

"I think I was in third or fourth grade, and I was walking home from school with my friend," she said. "We found a wallet on the side of the street, and my first instinct was to take it down to (the police station) and turn it in.

"Luckily, we checked to see the guy's ID, and he got it back and wrote us a letter saying, 'Thank you so much for your integrity.'"

And, for the record, Wolfenbarger confirmed she didn't even check the wallet to see if there was any money inside.

"She's just one of the most mature people as far as vision, as far as knowing what she wants to accomplish in life and how to go about doing it," Smith said.

Then when she accomplishes things, it tends to be more on the low-key side.

For instance, when Wolfenbarger recently signed to play at the University of Arkansas, she didn't want a big ceremony.

Just family members, coaches and administrators in Smith's basement office on campus. And the signing was done on his desk.

"She's just kind of quiet, kind of stays off by herself," Smith said. "Her idea of a great night is coming to the gym, putting her headphones on, putting her earbuds in and shooting a couple of hours."

It's part of the approach she learned from her mother, Megan Wolfenbarger.

"She always teaches me to lead with kindness and with compassion," Jersey said. "She tells me the world doesn't always revolve around you. ... If you use that in a negative light, you're going to regret it and she tries to teach me to live my life without regrets, but also be aware of what impact I'm trying to leave.

"I'm not trying to leave one that's remembered as negatively affecting others, making them feel worse."

Another influence on her is Tashina Mailes, who is Megan Wolfenbarger's partner.

"Tashina is kind of her personal trainer, and Tashina doesn't get near the credit that she deserves because of the hours and hours and hours of working with her," Smith said. "Megan is there as kind of the mental aspect of it; driving her, getting her to read books. ... Jersey's whole life has kind of been programmed to be a basketball player."

But there are other interests for Jersey Wolfenbarger. She wants to major in psychology.

"I've always been interested in how the mind works," Wolfenbarger said.

Wolfenbarger's legacy at Northside is already secure. That included her sophomore season, when she hit the game-winning basket as the Lady Bears beat Bentonville for the 6A title.

But while she's determined to win one more state title for the Lady Bears, Wolfenbarger wants to continue to make assists, both on and off the court.

"There's going to be struggles and consequences whether you make the right or wrong choice, but the right choice is going to leave a way more lasting impact than the wrong choice, so you just have to lead by compassion," she said.

"I feel like that's the biggest thing I've learned."