A state semifinalist a season ago, the Ozark Hillbillies are determined to take the next step.

Which would be reaching Little Rock for the 4A title game.

That road to War Memorial Stadium starts Friday in Ozark as the Hillbillies face Ashdown in the second round of the 4A playoffs.

Here are five things to watch in Friday's game between the Hillbillies and the Panthers:

1. Double bye-bye

Both Ozark and Ashdown enter Friday's game having been in the unusual position of each drawing first-round byes.

The two teams have been off since the regular season finale on Nov. 6, when Ozark rolled past Waldron while Ashdown squeaked by Fountain Lake.

"It should be exciting," Ozark coach Jeremie Burns said. "They've got a really talented squad. Their defensive line and their corners are really good, and they've got a lot of good skill guys on the offensive side of the ball, so it's going to be a big game for both sides."

2. Dual threat

Ozark will be led by its senior quarterback, Harper Faulkenberry.

He is the Hillbillies' leading rusher with 1,085 yards on 147 carries and 18 touchdowns. Faulkenberry has accounted for 42 percent of Ozark's ground game.

But he is just as powerful with his arm. Faulkenberry enters Friday's game having completed 53-of-94 passes for 833 yards and five TDs.

In Ozark's last three ballgames, Faulkenberry has gone 19-of-28 passing for 312 yards and three TDs. That includes an 8-of-10 performance against Waldron along with 112 yards and two TDs.

3. A competitive conference

Ashdown and Ozark have identical 7-3 records, but while the Hillbillies are the No. 2 seed out of 4A-4, the Panthers are the No. 5 seed out of 4A-7.

But that conference might arguably be the most competitive in the classification. It features Pulaski Robinson, ranked No. 2 in the latest 4A statewide media poll, and Arkadelphia, ranked No. 5.

Ashdown lost to both of those teams, but the game against Robinson went into overtime. The Panthers also defeated Nashville, a perennial 4A title contender.

"They played everybody tough, and they were close to beating Robinson," Burns said. "They call it the SEC (Southeastern Conference) of their conference in 4A, so they come from a very competitive conference and it's going to be a big test for us."

4. Hitting their stride

Coming off last season's 4A semifinal appearance, hopes ran high thoughout Ozark for another stellar season.

The Hillbillies, though, dropped an early-season game to rival Booneville and then lost by three points to Mena which resulted in Ozark getting the runner-up seed in the conference.

Ozark, like other teams, also has had to deal with COVID-19. The Hillbillies' other loss was to 5A power Harrison, a game which was scheduled at the last minute.

But the Hillbillies enter Friday's playoff game having won three straight games by an average margin of 25 points.

"We've got some experience on both sides of the ball to help us, so we've had a pretty good year so far," Burns said.

The coach is also counting on the Hillbillies' defense to slow down Ashdown's offense. Helping lead the way for Ozark are a pair of linebackers, Keystan Durning and Ryker Martin.

Durning and Martin lead the team in tackles with 96 and 82, respectively. Martin also has 12 tackles for loss and four sacks, while Durning has intercepted two passes and recovered two fumbles.

"We’re going to have to limit the amount of time they have the ball as far as offense," Burns said. "Then we’re going to have to come up with some good field position whether it’s special teams or defense, something like that, to give us a good chance to score against these guys."

5. Another classic?

The last time the Hillbillies and the Panthers squared off was four years ago, also a playoff game in Ozark.

It was an Ashdown team which featured, among other players, LaDarrius Bishop and Montaric Brown, who are currently defensive backs at the University of Arkansas. The Panthers' quarterback was Jaden Hill, now a member of the baseball team at Louisiana State University.

Ashdown jumped out to a 16-0 lead at halftime. But the Hillbillies made a big second-half comeback, rallying to go in front, 23-16.

The Panthers scored a touchdown in the final minutes but missed the extra point as the Hillbillies survived for a 23-22 win.

Daniel Richard and Dawson Dietz combined to rush for 242 yards and three TDs in that game. Richard also intercepted a pass which set up an Ozark TD.

4A Playoffs - Second Round

Ashdown at Ozark

TIME: 7 p.m.

BROADCAST: 92.7 FM

RECORDS: Ashdown 7-3; Ozark 7-3.

RANKINGS: Neither team is ranked in this week's 4A statewide media poll.

LAST WEEK: Both Ashdown and Ozark drew an opening-round bye in the 4A playoffs.

LAST TIME: Ozark won, 23-22, in 2016.