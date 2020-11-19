FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas guard Isaiah Joe of Fort Smith was selected by the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round (49th overall pick) in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Joe is the 39th Razorback to be drafted in the NBA and the 20th within the first two rounds. As the overall 49th pick, Joe is the 21st highest Razorback selected – trailing three-time NBA All-Defensive team pick Patrick Beverly (taken 42nd overall in 2009). Joe is the first Razorback to drafted by the 76ers since Fred Grim in 1956 when the franchise was the Syracuse Nationals.

Joe averaged 15.2 points per game – including 16.9 to rank seventh in the SEC in 2019-20 and 13.9 to rank 15th in the SEC in 2018-19). He dished out 103 career assists, had 87 career steals and led the team in taking charges both seasons (18 in 2019-20 and 27 in 2018-19).

Joe had two impressive seasons at Arkansas, earning USBWA All-District VII honors both seasons. This past year, he was one of 10 mid-season finalists for the Jerry West Award, given annually to the nation’s top shooting guard, prior to missing a total of six games due to a knee injury. After returning from his surgery, Joe averaged 20.0 points per game over the final six games of the season. Overall, Arkansas was 0-5 in games Joe missed after his surgery.

CAREER HIGHLIGHTS:

He had two of the school’s top six single-season marks for 3-pointers made – including a school-record 113 as a freshman and sixth-best 94 as a sophomore.

His 207 career triples made ranks seventh in Razorback history.

His career 3-point percentage of .390 (207-548) ranks ninth in school history.

Owns the top two single-season marks for 3-pointers attempted (275 in 2019-20 and 273 in 2018-19) and his 548 career 3-pointers attempted ranks sixth in school history.

He was 12-of-12 at the free throw line versus Tennessee this past season, which tied the school record for percentage and he is the only Razorback to go at least 12-of-12 at the line in an SEC game.

His career free throw percentage of .878 in SEC games is second-best in school history.

He scored in double figures in 50 of his 60 career games and made at least three 3-pointers in a game 38 times.