Southside’s girls basketball team was finally able to experience the winning feeling Thursday night.

Even though it was in their benefit game.

But that didn’t stop the Lady Mavericks from having a much-deserved celebration following their 45-28 win against Talihina in the benefit game, held at Ramsey Junior High.

Southside hadn’t won a game the past two seasons and also lost Tuesday at Farmington. But on Thursday, the Lady Mavs were dominant as they went on to the win.

Sierra Smith led Southside with 18 points, with Iana Perry adding 10.

The Lady Mavs will play again Thursday to resume regular-season play with a game at West Fork.

Berryville 70, Clarksville 61

BOYS — The Panthers were defeated in a non-conference game on Thursday.

Despite the loss, Owen Ashlock had 28 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for Clarksville. Tobin Bush added 13 points as well.