Greenwood rallied from a third-quarter deficit to eventually overtake Lake Hamilton.

The Bulldogs went in front, 31-28, on a 63-yard touchdown run from Hunter Wilkinson with 6:50 left in the game. Greenwood then added a late defensive TD to post a 38-28 road win Friday, clinching the 6A-West title as well as an undefeated regular season.

Wilkinson rushed for 204 yards on 20 carries. He had 151 of those yards in the second half, along with a pair of TDs.

Greenwood (10-0, 6-0) then preserved the win on a pair of fumble recoveries from Parker Gill. Gill's second was in the end zone with 16 seconds remaining to seal the win.

Quarterback L.D. Richmond completed 12-of-20 passes for 175 yards and a TD, which went to Luke Brewer. Richmond added 52 yards rushing along with a rushing TD.

Poteau 21, Broken Bow 7

The Pirates built a 21-0 fourth-quarter lead as they clinched their third straight District 4A-4 championship Friday in Broken Bow.

Poteau (8-2, 7-0), which also won its eighth straight, began the scoring with a 2-yard TD run by Dean Odom. Then, following a blocked punt from Jayden Wooten, Jase Mankin ran it in from 3 yards out as the Pirates built a 14-0 lead by halftime.

The Pirates then went up 21-0 in the fourth on a 7-yard TD run from Todd Mattox.

Booneville 41, Perryville 16

The Bearcats built a 28-8 halftime lead en route to the 3A-4 win at home on Friday.

Booneville (8-2, 5-0) had 420 total yards, all on the ground. Quarterback Randon Ray rushed for 205 yards on 19 carries with four TDs.

Ethan Wooldridge added 61 yards and two TDs while recording 12 tackles on defense.

The Bearcats also got two sacks apiece from Rocky Ross and Chase Plymale.

Charleston 40, Lavaca 7

The Tigers rolled to the 3A-1 win Friday in Lavaca.

Charleston (8-2, 6-0) got going with a 77-yard TD pass from Brandon Scott to Dalton Curtis.

The Tigers continued to score, as Breckon Ketter, Kaleb Hamby and Brevyn Ketter accounted for TD receptions as well.

Ozark 42, Waldron 16

Quarterback Harper Faulkenberry accounted for four total TDs as the Hillbillies closed out the regular season with a home win Friday.

Faulkenberry threw an 18-yard TD pass to Sebastian Ross and an 11-yarder to Britton Gage. In addition, Faulkenberry ran for TDs covering 11 and 7 yards in the win for Ozark (7-3, 5-1 4A-4).

Eli Masingale added a pair of TD runs as well for the Hillbillies.

Gabino Grano accounted for both TDs for Waldron (4-5, 1-5), runs covering 30 and 3 yards.

Sallisaw 48, Stilwell 6

Ty McHenry caught three TD passes from Jaxon McTyre as the Black Diamonds finished the regular season with a home win.

The first TD covered 8 yards, and Pason Dotson ran it in on the ensuing two-point conversion as Sallisaw (4-4, 4-3 4A-4) went up 8-0. Dotson then scored Sallisaw's second TD on a 2-yard run.

Clarksville 20, Morrilton 19

Trailing 19-6 entering the fourth quarter, the Panthers got a pair of TDs from Jaylin Wright for the come-from-behind win Friday.

The first fourth-quarter TD for Wright, a senior, covered 6 yards. Then with the Panthers (3-7, 2-4 5A-West) trailing 19-13, Wright dashed in from 67 yards out, and Clarksville converted the PAT for the comeback win.

Alma 8, Farmington 3

Trey Fuselier intercepted three passes, the final one coming with 42 seconds left, to preserve the Airedales' win Friday night in Alma.

All three of Fuselier's picks came deep in Airedale territory.

The lone TD by Alma (2-7, 1-5 5A-West) came on a 1-yard run in the opening quarter by Logan Chronister, who now has 900 yards on the season. The Airedales added a two-point conversion on a pass from Hunter McAlister to Joseph York.

Muldrow 41, Tulsa McLain 6

The Bulldogs built a 20-0 first-half lead as they picked up their first win of the season.

Muldrow (1-7, 1-5 4A-4) opened the scoring on a 6-yard TD pass from Reid Sutton to Kaden Chandler, who then added a 34-yard TD run. The Bulldogs then went up 20-0 on a 64-yard TD pass from Sutton to Trenden Collins.

Sean Irvin had a pair of second-half TD runs to extend the Bulldogs' lead.

Lincoln Christian 26, Stigler 7

In a match-up between unbeaten teams, 3A No. 1 ranked Lincoln Christian won Friday in Stigler, also claiming the 3A-3 title.

Stigler (9-1, 5-1) did take a 7-6 first-quarter lead on a TD run by quarterback Zane Oldham, who also threw for 52 yards. The Panthers, though, trailed 12-7 at halftime and never recovered as they finished the game with 137 yards of total offense.