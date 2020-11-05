Just a few weeks ago, there was considerable gloom and doom among members of the Oklahoma faithful.

The Sooners were coming off back-to-back losses to Kansas State and Iowa State. There was mass concern going into the game with Texas, and a look down the line to the rest of schedule was the possibility - with the exception of the Kansas game - that the Sooners could lose the remainder of those games.

How things have changed since then.

OU has reeled off three straight wins, including the aforementioned game against Texas, though that game seemed to take as long to find a winner as the current presidential election has.

Then the Sooners stayed in the state of Texas and came away with solid wins against TCU and Texas Tech.

Freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler is continuing to gain confidence in the pocket. Another freshman, Marvin Mims, has started to establish himself as a presence on the receiving corps. The running game got a big boost with the return of Rhamondre Stevenson, who rushed for three touchdowns in the win last week.

The defense, much-maligned over the two-game losing streak as well as the Texas game, began to show signs of life.

They've even been able to force turnovers. In fact, during the win at Tech on Saturday, ex-Northside standout Tre Norwood even picked off two passes in the first half.

And now instead of staring at the possibility of going 2-4 or even 1-5, the Sooners are now 4-2. Still not great by Oklahoma's lofty standards, but it's a start.

Plus, while it still appears to be too late for Oklahoma to make a run at getting into the College Football Playoff, the chances at winning a sixth straight Big 12 title remains alive.

We have our old friend, the "chaos theory," to thank for that.

While OU was winning at Texas Tech, Kansas State - which had used the win in Norman as a springboard to a winning streak - got thrashed by West Virginia. Then undefeated Oklahoma State, which was seemingly the conference's last hope at getting a playoff bid, was upended at home by, of all teams, Texas.

Right now, Iowa State and Kansas State share first place with 4-1 records. Oklahoma State follows at 3-1.

Then tied for fourth place are West Virginia, Texas and Oklahoma at 3-2.

But if you're an OU fan, you still have to like your chances of winning out and having more chaos take place for the Sooners to eventually find their way back to Jerry World to play for another conference crown.

One reason is the calendar has flipped over into November. Or as the Sooner fans like to call it, "Championship November."

OU has currently won 21 consecutive games in the month of November. Coach Lincoln Riley is already 12-0 in his career this month.

The Sooners haven't lost a game in November since Nov. 8, 2014, when they were beaten at home by Baylor.

During that streak, they won three times in Stillwater. They survived at home against TCU in 2015 and against Oklahoma State two years ago on failed two-point conversion attempts. They outlasted West Virginia on Black Friday in 2018 and memorably rallied from 28-3 down last season at Baylor.

Go ahead and add to that win total on Saturday. That's because OU is playing Kansas.

It will also be an astounding 42 days since the Sooners played at the friendly confines of historic Owen Field at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

Then after a week off, OU is home again for the Bedlam battle with OSU. We all know of OSU coach Mike Gundy having just two wins against OU in his career, and no doubt there will be pressure on the Cowboys going into that game at Norman, especially if they remain in the hunt for the Big 12 title.

OU wraps up November with a trip to West Virginia on Thanksgiving weekend.

Yes, that will be dicey and OU has had some all-out tussles in the past in Morgantown, where West Virginia is already 4-0 this season. But the Sooners haven't lost to the Mountaineers since West Virginia joined the Big 12, so keep that in mind.

The Sooners then play a regular-season game in December at home against Baylor, which doesn't appear to be the same ballclub as the Bears were last season.

Meanwhile, Kansas State still has to play Iowa State. Both still have to play Texas. Iowa State still has to play West Virginia. West Virginia plays at Texas this Saturday, as does Oklahoma State going to Kansas State.

So as long as the Sooners can just take care of their business while the rest of the Big 12 contenders have to fight it out, the chances appear to be good that OU will be right back in Arlington.

Welcome back to "Championship November," Sooners fans.