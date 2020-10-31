Saturday might go down as perhaps the biggest day in the history of high school volleyball around the River Valley.

There are a total of six area teams which will be traversing the roads to Hot Springs to go for a state championship. Four of Saturday's five title matches will involve River Valley squads.

Here is a look at each state title match taking place Saturday at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs:

6A Title

Southside vs. Fayetteville, 2 p.m.

The Lady Mavericks are hoping that the third time will indeed be the charm.

Each of the past two seasons, Southside went to Hot Springs with high hopes but came away empty-handed. Saturday, an experienced ballclub wants to write a different outcome this time around.

Southside is also familiar with its opponent for the 6A title, Fayetteville. The two teams have faced off three times already this season, with Fayetteville winning two of those, including last week's 6A-West conference championship match.

But the Lady Mavs (16-3) were the only team to beat Fayetteville (20-1), with Southside doing so in four sets in its temporary home this season, Chaffin Junior High. The two matches Fayetteville won were both three-set sweeps.

Southside is led by three three-year seniors in outside hitter Avery Fitzgerald, setter Hannah Hogue and middle blocker Aleigha Johnson.

Fitzgerald leads the Lady Mavs in kills with 234, while Johnson has added 121 kills and is tops in blocks with 37. Hogue has recorded 551 assists on the season.

The Lady Mavs rolled in both matches in their 6A state tournament at Fayetteville this week, sweeping North Little Rock in Wednesday's quarterfinal and then sweeping Bentonville in Thursday's semifinal.

"We've been working really hard to play as a unit instead of six individuals, and I think we really showed that (Thursday), especially with our hitting. ... Also our passing; we didn't have as many miscommunications as we usually do," Fitzgerald said.

"(Southside coach Natalie Throneberry has) always told us that if we have a ball that's really in the middle of someone, to just yell names and I think we did that really well (Thursday)."

5A Title

Greenwood vs. Jonesboro, 11:30 a.m.

These two teams are no strangers to one another, having met each of the past five postseasons.

Three years ago, Greenwood won its last state title by beating Jonesboro. Jonesboro then returned the favor by winning the 5A crown the following season.

Last season, they met again, with Jonesboro beating the Lady Bulldogs in the semifinals of the 5A tournament, which were held at Bank OZK Arena.

Now, the Lady Bulldogs (20-1) face off with Jonesboro (19-1) once more in Hot Springs with a 5A championship on the line.

"I will never count a team out that has the tradition that they do," Greenwood coach Jennifer Golden said of Jonesboro. "I liked what I saw (from Jonesboro), I feel like we have a pretty good game plan going into Saturday and I feel confident.

"But on the flip side, it is Jonesboro and they do have that tradition and they do have the players and they did get to where they are because of who they are; they play hard, so it will just come down to a really good game on Saturday I think."

Saturday will also be the 10th appearance in a title match in a 20-year span for Golden.

Greenwood is led by talented seniors on both rows. The Lady Bulldogs have a strong front line headed up by hitters Hannah Watkins (who leads the team with 238 kills) and Larkin Luke (the blocks leader with 89).

Also, Greenwood is senior-heavy on the back row. Libero Jocelyn Sewell has 46 aces, defensive specialist Maddi Pugh leads in digs with 277 and setter Anna Johnson has 662 assists.

3A Title

Hackett vs. Paris, 7 p.m.

When Hackett moved up from 2A to 3A this season, the Lady Hornets gained a new conference rival.

Paris took the first match the two new 3A-West rivals played, a five-set thriller in September. The two schools then faced off last week for the conference tournament title, with Hackett winning it in four.

So the new rivals face off on Saturday one more time, this occasion to decide a new 3A champion.

Hackett (21-1) is bidding to win back-to-back state titles, having won it all in 2A a year ago before making the move up to 3A.

The Lady Hornets nearly lost that chance on Thursday, when Piggott rallied from two sets down to force a fifth set in the 3A semifinals. But Hackett jumped out to an 8-0 lead and never looked back as the Lady Hornets were able to make it to Saturday in the Spa City.

"Moving up in classification, that was a big deal to them to prove they could compete in 3A, and so they wanted to get there," Hackett coach Bridget Freeman. "Of course, now that we realize it's Paris and that's who we're matched up against, they're excited and they're looking forward to it."

Hackett is led by seniors such as hitters Rain Vaughn and Jamye Durham, who had 19 and 11 kills in Thursday's win, respectively, along with senior setter Madi Taylor, who finished with 21 assists and 13 digs. Junior Madeline Freeman added 14 kills along with 29 assists and 25 digs Thursday as well.

After a year's absence, Paris will be returning to play for a state title.

The Lady Eagles (16-3) had made seven consecutive state title match appearances and had won four straight state titles before that run was halted by Little Rock Episcopal in last season's 3A quarterfinals.

But Paris is back in familiar territory this time, especially with the Lady Eagles coming off a three-set sweep against an undefeated Hoxie squad in the 3A semifinals Thursday.

Juniors Akira Robinson and Alyssa Komp, along with sophomore Brailey Forst, each had 10 kills in Thursday's win, and Robinson added eight blocks. Another junior, Jacee Hart, had eight kills as well.

2A Title

Mansfield vs. Lavaca, 4:30 p.m.

On the surface, it appears to be an unlikely pairing of two teams who are 2A-West conference rivals.

The Lady Tigers, who moved from 3A down to 2A, have rolled to an unbeaten record and now attempt to finish off perfection with a state title on Saturday.

Mansfield is in its third season under coach Kaylie Pyles, who as a former Lady Tiger player was part of two state championship squads.

In her first two seasons as coach, Pyles’ teams were defeated in the opening round at state at the 3A level, so this has indeed been a breakthrough year for the Lady Tigers.

"This is a dream come true to the girls," Pyles said. "Since I started at Mansfield three years ago, this has been the goal we have wanted to accomplish.

"This team has overcome every obstacle this season, from playing with injuries, to players playing out of position due to starters being quarantined. The key to their success is determination, hard work and teamwork."

The Lady Tigers have one senior on the varsity roster, All-State middle blocker Brooke Wright, who leads the team in kills with 233 and blocks with 24.

Sophomore Skylynn Harris has added 167 kills on the season while another sophomore, Madelen Jones, has 300 assists.

As for Lavaca, the Lady Arrows (13-5) had a good portion of their season cut short due to issues from the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are very excited about the opportunity to play for the 2A title," Lavaca coach Shannon Todaro said. "This was the goal we set in June when we were given the go ahead to start practicing again. ... We started the season talking about changing the culture of Lavaca volleyball.

"With COVID and all the obstacles surrounding that, we wanted to really focus and not take our practice times for granted. They came out every practice and worked hard. We had a lot of work to do in a shorter amount of time than normal."

Junior Anna Todaro had 13 kills, three blocks and three aces in the team's three-set sweep against Cotter in Thursday's 2A semifinals. She also had 11 kills and nine aces in the team's first-round win Tuesday against Ridgefield Christian.

Sophomore Anna Davis added seven kills in Thursday's semifinal win.

Lavaca also had 12 aces, four each from seniors Ireland Green and Kinzee Jo Brown, who also had seven kills and four blocks in the Lady Arrows' 2A quarterfinal win Wednesday against Conway Christian.

This will be the third time Mansfield and Lavaca has faced off this season. The Lady Tigers took the previous two matches, including a five-set affair on the Lady Arrows’ court.