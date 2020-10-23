With a 7A-West win under their belts, the Southside Mavericks now want another one.

The Mavericks will have the first of two straight bus trips to Northwest Arkansas on Friday with a game at Springdale Har-Ber.

Here are five keys to Friday's road test for the Mavericks:

WHAT'S AT STAKE

Again, Southside is now seeking a two-game winning streak in 7A-West play, coming off of last week's Homecoming win against Rogers Heritage.

As for Har-Ber, it started the season by dropping four straight games. But now, Har-Ber is riding a three-game win streak, with all three wins coming in conference play.

FUEL GAGE

Prior to last week, Southside sophomore tailback Gage Jones hadn't touched the ball in a single game all season.

But against Heritage, Jones' number was called, and then some.

Jones ended up as the Mavs' top rusher with 116 yards on 24 carries. In the second half, he had 18 carries for 85 yards, including a touchdown.

However, Jones may not get as much carries on Friday. The Mavs also have tailback Javon Williamson, who ran for 50 yards in last week’s win, and are expected to have senior Jackson Riddle return from an injury.

"Hopefully we'll get Jackson Riddle back, so we'll have all three of them, but you just can't play with one running back in this league," Southside coach Kim Dameron said.

SORG SOARING

Southside sophomore quarterback David Sorg has thrown for three touchdowns each of the past two weeks. He also threw for three TD passes in the Mavericks' first win, last month at Russellville.

In last week's win against Heritage, Sorg completed passes to five different receivers and had 155 yards.

BALANCING IT OUT

One reason for Har-Ber's current three-game winning streak is the team's ability to both run and pass.

In the first game of the winning streak, against Heritage, Har-Ber passed for 357 yards. The following week, Har-Ber rushed for 320 yards in a win against crosstown rival Springdale.

Then last week against Bentonville West, Har-Ber showed balance, rushing for 216 yards while passing for 234 more.

FACTS AND FIGURES

After Southside travels to Har-Ber, the Mavericks are back on the road next week, going to Bentonville West. ... Har-Ber's 0-4 start did come against some strong teams. Those teams included Oklahoma power Jenks, as well as 6A No. 1 Greenwood, 7A No. 3 North Little Rock and 7A No. 2 Bentonville. ... Since 2006, Har-Ber is 9-7 against Southside, including a four-game winning streak. Southside's last win against Har-Ber came in 2014. ... Before last week, Southside's previous 7A-West win came in the regular-season finale in 2015, when Southside beat Northside. Southside then spent the next four seasons in the 7A-Central before returning to the 7A-West for this season.

Southside at Springdale Har-Ber

TIME: 7 p.m.

BROADCAST: 106.3 FM; Southside HS Athletics YouTube channel.

RECORDS: Southside 2-5, 1-2 7A-West; Har-Ber 3-4, 3-1.

RANKINGS: Neither team is ranked.

LAST WEEK: Southside defeated Rogers Heritage, 26-7; Har-Ber defeated Bentonville West, 33-17.

LAST TIME: Har-Ber won, 48-35, in 2017.