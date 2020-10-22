You know about some of the top high school football programs in the area in recent years.

Of course, you know all about teams like Greenwood, Booneville, Ozark, Poteau and Vian, teams that have either won state titles or have made deep postseason runs.

But there's another program in this area that has been consistently strong over the past decade or so that many people may not know too much about.

That would be the Stigler Panthers.

Since Chris Risenhoover returned to his alma mater as the team's coach prior to the 2008 season, the Panthers have enjoyed a tremendous degree of success, winning a total of 101 games.

In the four seasons prior to Risenhoover's arrival, the Panthers won a total of 17 games.

But since Risenhoover came on board, Stigler has had just one losing season. The Panthers have also won 10 games three different seasons and won nine games twice, both of which happened the previous two seasons.

This season may be the best one Risenhoover has had at his alma mater thus far.

Stigler has rolled to a 7-0 record, the first time the team has done that under Risenhoover, and in five of those wins, the Panthers have scored 40 points or more.

"We've got about 16 seniors, which is a large group for us, and they've been in a lot of big football games and they know they're all going to have each other's back and that they're going to fight and compete fierce," Risenhoover said.

They turned some heads in their opening game, when they posted a 25-0 shutout at Sallisaw, a team coming off a 4A state quarterfinal appearance. The Panthers have also owned wins against traditional solid programs like Adair, Eufaula, Seminole and Checotah.

But last week, they really had a game that perked up eyebrows in both Oklahoma and Arkansas.

A week ago Thursday, the Panthers played host to another strong program, Booneville, a game that was posted on the schedule three days prior.

But it was all Stigler in that one. The Panthers scored the game's first 34 points, scored on all eight of their first-half possessions and won going away, 56-14.

One of Risenhoover's trademarks since he's taken over at Stigler has been the Panthers being able to field dominant offensive clubs. He always seems to have a good quarterback year after year, not to mention a good running back and some playmaking receivers.

That's the case again this season. But there's an interesting twist: Risenhoover has not one but two quarterbacks at his disposal that have both produced in seniors Zane Oldham and Darren Manes.

Those two have combined to throw for more than 1,300 yards and 20 touchdowns. Manes also brings a running element when he's back there as he has gained nearly 500 yards on the ground with eight TDs, and in the win against Booneville, was the team's leading rusher.

While the Panthers once again know how to score points, a reason why this might be Risenhoover's best club yet is on the other side of the ball.

Stigler possesses a very strong defense, full of speed and big-play ability.

In the win against Booneville, the Panthers got three-and-outs on each of their first two possessions and prevented the Bearcats from going on one of their patented long drives.

There are still some barriers for the Panthers to break before this season comes to an end.

They have yet to reach the state semifinals in Risenhoover's tenure, having been beaten in the quarterfinal round three of the past four seasons.

Then there's the company Stigler is keeping up with in 3A. The Panthers are ranked No. 1 in the latest Associated Press Oklahoma high school poll - if you are solely going by public schools.

They're actually ranked No. 4 behind three private schools: Lincoln Christian, Holland Hall and Heritage Hall, which beat the Panthers in the 3A quarterfinals each of the past two seasons.

Stigler also lost to Lincoln Christian the last two seasons as district rivals.

The two are on a collision course again for the 3A-3 title. Stigler is favored to go to 9-0 should the Panthers beat Locust Grove at home this Friday and at Westville the following week.

Then on Nov. 6, the Panthers return home to face Lincoln Christian in what should be perhaps one of the most highly anticipated games in the state.

But maybe Stigler can take a cue from a nearby school in learning how to break through and finally win the big one.

For years, Poteau always fielded strong clubs but for some reason or another, the Pirates seemed to fall short of the big one each season.

That all changed last year, when Poteau finally got its first-ever state championship.

Could the Panthers, who have never won state and was state runner-up twice in the 1960s, do the same in 3A?

"That's the hope," Risenhoover said. "These kids understand. If you can beat Lincoln for the district championship, you can beat anybody in Class 3A and we were there with Heritage Hall, another power.

"We know we can physically stay on the football field with those guys and if we stay as sharp as we were out there (against Booneville), we might be able to get that baby done finally."