Southside wide receiver Luke Wyatt perhaps summed it up best following the Mavericks' game Friday against Rogers Heritage.

"We just needed a bounce back and we needed a bounce back win, and we came up with it, and it was huge for us," Wyatt said.

Indeed they did.

The Mavs snapped a three-game losing streak, including an excruciatingly painful loss to Fayetteville last week, with a much-needed Homecoming win, 26-7, at Jim Rowland Stadium.

Here are five takeaways from Southside's first 7A-West win on the season:

1. In the (end) zone again

For the fifth straight game, Wyatt found his way into the end zone.

His touchdown grab from quarterback David Sorg inside the final minute of the first half broke a 7-all score. Wyatt's touchdown covered 11 yards and gave the Mavericks a 13-7 lead.

Wyatt has now scored a total of nine TDs over the Mavs' last five games. He had four of those TDs in the loss to Fayetteville a week ago.

"Dave has just been putting it out there and they've just been calling the right calls for me, and they've just put me in a place to succeed," Wyatt said of his touchdown binge.

2. Finding a spark

Though the Mavericks led 13-7 at halftime, there was some inconsistent play in the first half.

With Southside set to receive the second-half kickoff, it was imperative the Mavs needed to make something happen right away.

Three plays in, they did just that.

After Southside advanced to the Heritage 38, Sorg tossed a short pass in the right flat to tight end Dmitri Lloyd. Lloyd did the rest, breaking a tackle to get loose down the sideline to complete the touchdown play.

Jackson DeLassus added the PAT for a 20-7 Southside lead barely a minute into the second half.

"I came out of the half and I was mad," Lloyd said. "I couldn't get a good block, I couldn't catch anything and the time just felt right.

"David put it right on me, the blockers were good; Luke blocked, Des (Desmond Lopez-Fulbright) blocked, and it was just me and the safety, just like we practiced."

The play was definitely a momentum boost, for both Lloyd and the Mavericks.

"It helped the team, it helped me and we just executed from there," he said.

3. Turnovers

Southside won despite committing five turnovers, all on fumbles. Four of those occurred in the first half.

"We have to eliminate those kind of mistakes," Southside coach Kim Dameron said. "We're not going to continue to win games in this league if we continue to turn the ball over and that's been our Achilles heel offensively all year long.

"So we've got to get it fixed and the way you do that is to go back to work, work on ball security, ball security, ball security like we have, but we'll see. We've just got to get better."

Though Heritage won the turnover battle, only losing the ball twice, both proved to be costly.

Late in the first half, Heritage fumbled the ball just beyond midfield into Southside territory, and the Mavs' A.J. Williams made the recovery. That set up Sorg's go-ahead TD pass to Wyatt.

Then after Southside went up 20-7, Bailey Proctor intercepted a pass at his own 45 and returned it 26 yards to the Heritage 29.

Six plays later, sophomore tailback Gage Jones plunged forward from 2 yards out to cap the scoring on the night.

4. A revelation

Jones hadn't played much all season.

But when his number was called, and called quite often Friday, he took full advantage.

Jones ended up rushing for 116 yards on 24 carries. In he second half, he had 85 yards on 18 carries.

"That was basically our third-string tailback that we ended up finishing the game with, but he did a great job," Dameron said. "That's the nature of this game; we had a couple of guys go down, you're a sophomore, it doesn't matter, you go in and you perform and he did; I'm really proud of him."

Dameron also gave credit to the offensive line for giving Jones room to run, especially after halftime. One of those linemen was thrilled for Jones.

"It was his time to shine; he hadn't started before, he hadn't played before and it was perfect for him," Lloyd said "He held on to the ball, he fit every gap and ran hard."

5. Not giving it away

In last week's loss, Southside was up 42-26 with nearly seven minutes left to play before Fayetteville scored 20 unanswered points.

So the Mavs made sure history didn't repeat itself Friday.

They held Heritage to 60 total yards in the second half. Southside also held on three fourth-down conversion attempts in that span.

The Mavs also got a boost with the return of senior defensive back Dakota Wareham, who was coming back from a hand injury.

"I thought our defense really played well. ... Dakota Wareham, it was the first game we've played with him all year long because he was out with a broken hand," Dameron said. "We're rotating Dmitri Lloyd and Jack Hannan on the defensive line because they also play on the offensive line.

"Then (lineman) Shawn (Rogers) was banged up all week and didn't practice a whole lot, but I thought he really played well (Friday), and (linebacker) Landen Chaffey played the way he normally does; he's all over the field. When he's in the game, we've got a chance."

Up Next: Southside (2-5, 1-2) travels to face Springdale Har-Ber next Friday.