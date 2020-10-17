MOUNTAIN HOME – The Greenwood Lady Bulldogs remained unbeaten in the 5A-West Conference race by posting a season sweep of the Mountain Home Lady Bombers on Thursday night at The Hangar.

Greenwood fought off Mountain Home in the first two sets and rolled through the third for a 25-21, 25-22, 25-12 victory, sending the Lady Bombers to their third straight loss.

The Lady Bombers fall to 11-6 overall and 7-5 in 5A-West play, while the Lady Bulldogs improve to 15-1 and 12-0.

Mountain Home stayed within striking distance the entire first set, but could not overtake the visitors. The second set was similar, with the Lady Bombers actually taking a lead as big as three points at 14-11 after the teams traded the lead several times.

Greenwood led 11-10 when Mountain Home scored four straight on three hitting errors by the Lady Bulldogs. Mountain Home still led 17-15, but Greenwood scored four straight for a 19-17 lead.

The Lady Bombers went back up 21-20 on a kill, but 6-foot-5 senior Hannah Watkins smashed a kill and freshman phenom Myia McCoy blocked for a point for a 22-21 lead.

Greenwood committed a hitting error on the next point, but the visitors took the next three, winning 25-22 on a kill by Allison Rose.

The Lady Bulldogs scored the first three points of the third set and were never threatened.

Greenwood turned a slim, 13-8 lead into a double-digit advantage at 20-10. The Lady Bulldogs also scored the final four points.

Watkins finished with 13 kills and four blocks, while senior Larkin Luke added 10 kills and five blocks.

Senior setter Anna Johnson recorded 28 assists, while senior libero Jocelyn Sewell registered 12 digs and served a pair of aces.

On Tuesday, the Lady Bulldogs will have their Senior Night at home against Alma. Next Thursday, they travel to Greenbrier in the regular-season finale.