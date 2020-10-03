Five members of Southside’s tennis team will get to compete at the 6A state tournament later this month.

The lone Mavericks’ representative on the boys side is sophomore Robinson Wright. Wright finished third at the 6A-West conference tournament, held earlier this week in Rogers.

On the girls side, two singles players qualified for state, as sophomore Cate Cole placed third in conference, while senior Annie Nelligan finished sixth.

Also, the girls doubles team of Ashlyn Roffine and Kate Coleman placed sixth at conference, earning them the right to advance to state.

The 6A state tennis tournament will take place Oct. 12-13 in Little Rock.