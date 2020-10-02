A chance to take command in the 3A-1 will be at stake Friday night in Charleston.

Both Cedarville and Charleston won its conference openers last week, and the two teams share first place with West Fork atop the league.

But for the Pirates, Friday's game provides an opportunity for them to make some history.

Here are four things to watch for in Friday's big 3A-1 showdown:

1. Lopsided series

Whenever the two teams have faced off, the Tigers have usually enjoyed the upper hand.

Cedarville hasn't defeated Charleston since 1985, and the Pirates have never beaten the Tigers at Charleston's Alumni Field. In addition, the Pirates have never started a season 5-0.

Last season, the Pirates brought a 4-0 record into their game with Charleston, but the Tigers spoiled things with yet another win against Cedarville.

So without a doubt, Cedarville is aiming to have a signature win Friday.

"I've been watching that film from last year over and over again, and it's a circled game for sure," Cedarville coach Max Washausen said. "It can be a program-changing win if we can do it.

"I talked to the guys (Wednesday) after practice and I told them we just need to execute the plan. ... I don't think they're going to get rattled by the situation, so we just need to go out there and play our game."

2. Kattich and more

Perhaps the main player to watch on either side in Friday's game is Cedarville's dynamic junior running back, Darryl Kattich.

Kattich has rushed for 812 yards on 67 carries this season and already has 13 touchdowns. In last week's win against Lavaca in the 3A-1 opener, Kattich gained 148 yards and had three TDs.

But Kattich isn't the only running back the Tigers need to keep an eye on. Cedarville rushed for 404 yards on 47 carries with six touchdowns in the win against Lavaca.

Hayden Partain and Hayden Morton combined to rush for 104 yards and each had a TD. Tommy Metcalf added a TD run as well.

"We have a team, and that's what I tell people, there's so many guys," Washausen said. "We had eight guys carry the football last week."

Charleston coach Ricky May is aware that the Tigers have to stop not only Kattich but the other facets of the Pirates’ running game.

"They’ve been averaging probably 400 or 500 yards of offense, so we’re hoping to slow them down a little bit, but man, they’ve got a stable of running backs," May said.

3. Keeping defenses honest

Cedarville quarterback Cody Dickens also completed 5-of-6 passes for 102 yards last week. On the season, Dickens has thrown for 378 yards and four TDs.

So if the Tigers key in on Kattich and the other running backs, they may also have to focus on the Pirates being able to pass the ball.

"He has just totally changed our ability to throw the football," Washausen said of Dickens. "I've been excited about him and his improvement over the years. He is going to help us win one of these games in the air, and that's something that's going to be a big surprise to a team."

4. Tigers soaring

Charleston will be riding the momentum from its win last week at Greenland in the 3A-1 opener.

Leading just 13-12 at halftime, the Tigers exploded for five second-half touchdowns to eventually end up winning by a 30-point margin.

"That was big for us; we needed that," May said.

Sophomore quarterback Brandon Scott ran for 123 yards and a 21-yard touchdown, and he also completed 7-of-11 passes for 128 yards. Scott threw a 33-yard TD to Kaleb Hamby along with a 32-yard TD strike to Bryton Ketter.

Breckon Ketter added two rushing touchdowns and returned a fumble 90 yards in the fourth quarter, while another Ketter, Brevyn Ketter, had a rushing TD.

In addition, Charleston's Garrett Rudd intercepted two second-half passes, both of which were cashed in for touchdowns by the Tigers.

"We’re healthy; last year, we didn’t have any health and this year, knock on wood, we’ve been pretty fortunate," May said. "That’s been the biggest thing, staying healthy and our younger kids have performed the best they can and they’re doing a little better.

"Both of us (Charleston and Cedarville) feel like it’s a big, crucial game and the winner’s definitely in the driver’s seat. We like our chances (to win the conference) if we can win (Friday)."

Cedarville at Charleston

TIME: 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Cedarville 4-0, 1-0 3A-1; Charleston 2-2, 1-0.

RANKINGS: Neither team is ranked in this week's statewide media poll.

LAST WEEK: Cedarville defeated Lavaca, 46-14; Charleston defeated Greenland, 48-18.

LAST TIME: Charleston won, 27-18, in 2019.