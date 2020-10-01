An interesting month of September came to a close for Southside's volleyball team with a strong sweep Tuesday evening.

The Lady Mavericks had minimal trouble with Rogers in a three-set 6A-West sweep, as Southside prevailed 25-11, 25-9, 25-7 at Chaffin Junior High.

Here are five takeaways from the Lady Mavericks' win on Tuesday:

1. A 'precious event'

Tuesday's match was the second for Southside since Sept. 15, when the Lady Mavericks defeated Rogers Heritage.

In between, Southside had to deal with several cancellations, notably Springdale Har-Ber, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Har-Ber is in second place in the conference at 3-0 behind league leader Fayetteville, with Southside currently in third place.

"Right now, every game is kind of a precious event; you don't really know, even leading up to the hour before it happens," Southside coach Natalie Throneberry said. "So I liked that we came out and stayed pretty focused."

The Lady Mavs themselves have taken the unorthodox schedule in stride, finding some positives.

"We've just taken advantage of all the extra practice time we're getting, and really focusing when we're getting to scrimmage in there and just making the most of that time," senior setter Hannah Hogue said.

2. Signs of normalcy

Southside did get to return to the court on Sept. 24, a win against Springdale. So for the Lady Mavs to come back and play another regularly scheduled match Tuesday felt even more normal.

"It's starting to feel good," Throneberry said. "It's an interesting time to be a coach; you're always worried about the girls and about things getting canceled, but we'll take anything we can get."

And the Lady Mavs picked up their third straight win after their three-set loss to Fayetteville on Sept. 10.

"I think we had the same momentum throughout the game, which is tough to have, especially if you don't have all the players for the other team," senior hitter Avery Fitzgerald said. "So definitely keeping the same momentum throughout the game was a big thing for us."

3. Rewarding play

While senior stalwarts like Hogue, Fitzgerald, Aleigha Johnson and Hayley Hall had their regular moments Tuesday, Throneberry mentioned two more seniors who stood out in the win.

"I loved to see our seniors Catie Barrett and Mackenzie Crowson come in and play," Throneberry said. "They've really worked in practice on pushing some of those girls in those positions and they were able to go in and play right side and middle for us.

"I think Hannah ran a very great offense; she stretched herself and her hitters, running Avery out of the middle a couple of times. ... I thought our out-of-system swings looked clean, Toree (Tiffee) was serving very good (Tuesday). I liked it."

4. Healthy again

Southside's winning streak also coincided with the return of junior libero Gracie Atchison, who missed the first part of September with an injury.

"Gracie's such a little ball of energy; I love what she brings when she's on the court," Throneberry said. "She gets excited, she really helps push her teammates and what's special about Gracie and Tinsley (Freeman, a sophomore libero) is they help each other whichever one's on the court.

"They're talking to each other, giving everything they've got. I'm really happy to see Gracie back and healthy and getting some playing time."

5. Walk-off triple

Southside capped Tuesday's match when Hogue served aces on each of the Lady Mavs' last three points.

"I was feeling it (Tuesday)," Hogue said. "I got in early and got some reps in, so I think that helped me throughout the match.

"Honestly, I can't even really remember (the last time Hogue served three consecutive aces). I just try to get them out of system as best I can, and if it happens to be an ace, that's good."

Up Next: Southside (7-2, 5-1) travels to Bentonville on Thursday. The Lady Mavs then have a scheduled rematch with Fayetteville next Tuesday at Chaffin.