The Greenwood boys tennis team claimed first place at Tuesday’s 5A-West tournament held in Russellville.

Greenwood finished first in the team standings, highlighted by a championship in the boys doubles division.

The Bulldog doubles team of Jonathan Mitchell and Josh Acosta won the conference title with a win against Mountain Home’s Jake McGehee and Clayton Jones.

McGehee and Jones advanced to the final with a win against Alma’s previously undefeated squad of Nathan Gibson and Drew Battles. But Mitchell and Acosta took advantage of the opportunity to claim the title.

In the boys singles division, Van Buren’s Maanav Patel claimed the individual title. Greenwood’s Zach Beshears finished as the runner-up, while Van Buren’s Parker Seewald finished fourth.

On the girls side, Mountain Home won the team championship, while Russellville’s Paige Davis claimed the singles title. Van Buren’s Emily Saniseng placed third.

The girls doubles champions were Mountain Home’s Sarah Godfrey and Macie Heide. Van Buren’s team of Erika McCoy and Abby Saniseng finished fourth.

Greenwood’s girls did not compete at the conference tournament due to coronavirus issues. It also means the Lady Bulldogs won’t be competing at the upcoming 5A state tournament, which will be Oct. 12-13 at Hot Springs.