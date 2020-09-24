The Greenwood Bulldog golf team claimed the 5A-West Conference title at the conference meet Tuesday in Vilonia.

Greenwood finished first in the team standings with 322 total strokes, 18 ahead of runner-up Siloam Springs.

One of the Bulldog golfers, Brady Fein, earned medalist honors as he shot a 76 for the day.

Also for Greenwood, Hayden Weaver finished with a 78, Chris Daggs had an 83, Ethan Clark had an 85 and Avery Cole finished with an 88.

Meanwhile, the Greenwood girls golf team was the conference’s runner-up.

The Lady Bulldogs finished with 269 total strokes, eight behind first-place Mountain Home, which had a 261.

Greenwood’s Hallie Jones was the overall medalist for the tournament as she carded a 76.

Also for the Lady Bulldogs, Grace Woody shot a 93, Olivia Walker had a 100 and Rylie Holland fired a 109.