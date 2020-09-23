The 3A-4 district golf tournament took place Monday at Cherokee Creek Golf Course in Booneville.

Waldron claimed the boys team title with a total score of 263, 12 shots better than runner-up Booneville.

Lane Metcalf of Waldron was the top medalist as he shot an 84. Booneville’s Brooks Herrera was second with an 85 while Waldron’s Lane Tallmadge fired an 88.

Charleston won the girls team district title with 284 total strokes, with Booneville second at 303.

The top girls individual medalist was Dover’s Jacqueline Fields with a 78. Charleston’s Peri Tygart was second with a 90, while Booneville’s Leigh Swint was third with a 91.