Six touchdowns, three passing and three rushing.

Completing 13 of 19 passes for 129 yards, and rushing for 95 rushing yards, according to CBS Sports.

That's a heck of a night for any high school quarterback.

What makes it more impressive? Trashaun Willis has one arm.

The quarterback led Washington (Iowa) High School to a 41-27 victory against Mt. Pleasant (Iowa) High School on Friday night. The win improved Washington to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the district. According to MaxPreps.com, Willis is 6-6, 235 pounds.

Willis' three touchdown passes came on throws of 28, 17 and 3 yards.

The first touchdown of the game came on a 4-yard run by Willis, and Washington never relinquished the lead.

"Getting points on the board that early is something that, if you want to win the game, you need to do," Willis told the Southeast Iowa Union after the game.