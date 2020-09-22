In Ozark's previous visit to Charleston, the Hillbillies seemingly had the game won before a miracle last-second play featuring several laterals dashed their hopes.

When the Hillbillies returned to Charleston last Friday since that shocking defeat to the Tigers, this time Ozark left no doubt - thanks in large part to senior quarterback Harper Faulkenberry.

Faulkenberry accounted for five total touchdowns, including the first four as the Hillbillies rang up a 28-0 lead before going on to a decisive 54-21 win in the "Franklin County Feud," Ozark’s second straight win in the series.

"It was really special to win at Charleston because we hadn't beaten them at (the Tigers') home since 2012," Faulkenberry - named the Times Record's Athlete of the Week - said. "It means a lot to me to be the quarterback of the first team to beat them at (their) home in the last eight or nine years."

Faulkenberry rushed for 177 yards, part of Ozark's 534 yards on the ground.

He also had four touchdowns, including a 26-yard run less than two minutes into the game to put Ozark ahead to stay.

Later in the first quarter, Faulkenberry reached the end zone again to push the Hillbillies' lead to 12-0. Then on the first play of the second quarter, he tossed a 12-yard TD pass to Sebastian Ross and added a two-point conversion run.

Minutes after that, Faulkenberry had another TD dash, this covering 18 yards. He had a two-point run once more as Ozark built a commanding 28-0 advantage.

Faulkenberry's final TD run was early in the fourth quarter, which covered 8 yards.

"What was really clicking for me was a read play with the running back," Faulkenberry said. "It's a simple play and we practice it quite a bit, and they just didn't have an answer for it, so it worked really well for us."

Of the TDs Faulkenberry was responsible for, he mentioned not the four he rushed for but instead the one he passed for as his personal favorite.

"That one was special for me because we had gotten the ball to the goal line and then penalties moved it back about 10 or 12 yards," Faulkenberry said. "We just really needed that score to keep the momentum going, and so it was special for me to get to be the one to get it."

Faulkenberry ended up completing 4-of-7 passes for 55 yards.

Not only was Faulkenberry and the Hillbillies motivated from the Charleston loss two years ago, they were still steaming from two weeks ago, when Ozark gave away leads of 13-0 and 19-7 in a last-minute loss to another rival, Booneville.

Ozark bounced back with a win against Clarksville before going to Charleston and getting its second straight win since that loss to Booneville.

"Personally since the Booneville game, I have just pushed myself harder," Faulkenberry said. "In practice I just try to treat every rep like it's a game rep, and try to get the team to do the same.

"As far as what the team has done differently, I think everyone has just kicked it in gear since the Booneville game. We lost, and we don't like to lose, so we've just been doing whatever we can to try to make sure it doesn't happen again."

Ozark (2-1) is on the road again this Friday as the Hillbillies travel to face Dardanelle for the 4A-4 conference opener.