Dreyden Norwood knew how agonizingly close Northside was to getting a few more wins a season ago.

During a stretch of four straight weeks, the Grizzlies led in all four of those games before giving away the lead.

"We've just got to come out hard and finish hard and make sure we're doing all the little things right, and I think we'll be good," Norwood - a senior who is in his second season as Northside's starting quarterback - said.

It seemed to be more of the same in Northside's opener on Aug. 27, when the Grizzlies held a 14-7 lead on rival Southside. On Northside's opening series of the second half, Norwood had a pass intercepted by Maverick defender Jack Hannan.

But when the Grizzlies got the ball back, Norwood helped flip the script from last year, at least for one game.

He engineered a nine-play, 95-yard drive which ended with a Grizzly TD to up the lead to 21-7.

Instead of relying on his speed, Norwood made that drive happen more with his arm. He completed passes on each of the first two plays - which covered 32 yards - and then added an 11-yard pass.

Then with Northside up 28-7, Norwood threw a 36-yard TD strike to a streaking Avonte Tucker, capping off an eventual 35-7 win.

In a testament to the system put in by new offensive coordinator Greg Kendrick, Norwood had 113 of his 211 passing yards in the second half while completing 8-of-12 attempts. On the other hand, he had only 1 yard rushing after halftime, carrying the ball a total of three times.

But still, the Grizzlies ended up with 410 total yards in the win.

"I like it a lot; I think Coach Kendrick is going to make a big change," Norwood said. "I think we're going to be really good offensively this year and he's been helping me a lot with all the quarterback stuff.

"He's taught me a lot in the short time we've been together. Just reading offenses, just the little stuff like carrying out my fakes and my footwork, stuff like that."

Norwood also put in more work during the off-season becoming a better passer.

"I've been throwing a lot; I feel like my accuracy is better," he said. "I've also gained a lot of weight and I've gotten faster."

Grizzly coach Mike Falleur knows how special Norwood is in terms of his athleticism and ability to make plays.

"Dreyden is a special athlete," Falleur said. "You get a few in your career, but he's one of those guys that for whatever reason, he has a lot of ability and he works.

"The thing I like about Dreyden, it's not just that he's talented, but he works to improve himself as much as any kid I've ever been around. We do what we do here, and Dreyden's going to go and train with a trainer and do whatever he's got to do to get better."

Norwood also spent the off-season training with his cousin, current University of Oklahoma cornerback Tre Norwood, who was also a quarterback his senior season at Northside, in 2016.

Tre Norwood was in the process of recovering from an ACL injury which sidelined him all of last season.

"He's back to 100 percent; we worked out a lot together this summer and I feel like he's better than he was before," Dreyden Norwood said.

Norwood also asked for some advice from his cousin on how to handle things as a senior.

"He just said, 'Keep working hard and stay humble,' that's about it," Dreyden Norwood said.

Falleur has coached both Norwoods. As far as comparing the two, Falleur didn't want to make one.

"They're two different people," Falleur said. "They do a lot of things that remind me that they've got the same bloodline running through them, but then they're also very different.

"They're just both great football players. ... Anything and everything that you see Tre talk or do at Oklahoma, it's always the right thing. I think Dreyden's a little more quieter than Tre, but I expect Dreyden will be the same way (once he gets to college)."

Norwood - who has a 4.0 grade-point average - recently committed to Texas A&M University, which plans to play him as a cornerback.

At the moment, Norwood is one of four defensive backs who have committed to the Aggies, who have a highly ranked recruiting class. That also includes safety Kendal Daniels of Beggs, Okla., considered perhaps the top-rated senior player in Oklahoma.

"I think it's a great school, I like the coaches there and I'm really excited to see what they do this year and I'm excited to get out there and work," Norwood said of A&M.

But now, Norwood is determined to lead the Grizzlies back to the playoffs following their state semifinal appearance in 2018.

"I just want to have a great year offensively and defensively, make big plays for my team and have a great year pretty much," Norwood said.

The Grizzlies will finally be back in action Friday night when they travel to Moore, Okla. It is Northside's first game since that Southside win more than three weeks ago.

Northside's game last week against Greenwood was canceled due to several Grizzlies players and coaches in quarantine from the coronavirus.

Friday's game with Moore is a replacement from an originally scheduled game against Springdale Har-Ber, which ended up taking Northside's place last week against Greenwood.

Moore defeated Edmond Memorial in its opener before falling to city rival Westmoore.

"We were lucky to find a game," Falleur said. "Both of us needed a game. ... Moore went to the state semifinals last year in Oklahoma's largest classification (6A-I), so we've got our work cut out for us."

Northside at Moore (Okla.)

TIME: 7 p.m.

BROADCAST: 98.7 FM, GrizzlyTV YouTube channel.

RECORDS: Northside 1-0; Moore 1-1.

RANKINGS: Neither team is currently ranked.

LAST WEEK: Both teams were off last week.

LAST TIME: First meeting between the schools.