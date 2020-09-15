Pocola stumbled out of the gate for the 2020 football season, dropping its first two ballgames.

Jaxton Rutledge was one player who made sure the Indians didn't start 0-3 going into district play.

Rutledge the Indians' junior quarterback had a career night as Pocola finally got its first win on the season last Friday, outlasting Central, 32-27, on the Indians' home field.

"It was very important to have a win going into the start of district play," Rutledge Times Record's Athlete of the Week said.

"We felt as a team that the first two weeks weren't indicative of how much we have improved this off-season.

"It was a big deal to show the home crowd what we are capable of as a team."

Rutledge accounted for all of the Indians' five touchdowns as he threw for three TDs and ran for two more.

"I was given the opportunity to show what I am capable of in the air and on the ground," Rutledge said. "I was really able to run the ball. The (offensive) line was doing a good job all night, which allowed me to have the big game on the ground."

Rutledge completed 14-of-24 passes for 212 yards and threw TD passes to three different receivers.

But he had an equally huge impact with his running.

Rutledge tallied a career-high 165 yards on 18 carries and two TDs, the latter TD coming with 1:22 left which gave Pocola (1-2) a 32-21 lead.

"We knew going into the week that against their defensive scheme, we would have success with the QB draw," Rutledge said. "We were able to rep it a lot all week in practice and everyone came together as a team to get the job done.

"My big night was just a product of our team success up front."

Of the TDs Rutledge was a part of against Central, he remarked his favorite one was the run which clinched the game with less than two minutes to go.

"It was just such a reliving feeling to know our battle all night was going to come out our way," Rutledge said.

Earlier in the second half, Rutledge threw his third TD pass on the night, a 62-yard catch-and-run to Garrett Scott on a third-and-30 play. That gave Pocola a 26-13 lead.

The Indians eventually held on for the win after starting the season with consecutive losses to Wilburton and Hackett.

"My decision making was much better than the previous week (against Hackett)," Rutledge said. "I wasn't fooled into any tough throws, and I was able to read the defense much calmer.

"I also put an emphasis on tucking the ball and running when things began to break down instead of just throwing it away. It helped contribute to our big game running the ball."

Rutledge is in his second season as the Indians' starting quarterback. He threw for 1,200 yards and 10 TDs in six games before an injury sidelined him for the rest of his season.

"During the off-season, I really focused on building my body physically," Rutledge said. "After my season ending early last year due to injury, I dedicated my off season to the weight room. I was able to put on 10 pounds and turn my 4.7 40 into a 4.5.

"I also spent a lot of time working on the mental side of my game. I feel pre-snap, I know what the defense is giving me a lot better. And post-snap, my decision making is at another level than it was last year."

With the win, Pocola now has some confidence entering its bye week. The Indians start District 2A-5 play on Sept. 25 at Roland.