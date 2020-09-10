For the third straight year, I am going to attempt to predict the 2020 season for our four area major college programs.

That would be Arkansas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Tulsa.

Good luck with me doing so, especially this season, which will be loaded with uncertainty.

Hopefully, a full season will be played and not shut down. Already the pandemic has greatly affected the college football season with several games having already been postponed or outright canceled.

In fact, Tulsa and Oklahoma State, which was scheduled to face off with one another Saturday, has been moved another week, to Sept. 19.

On my predictions for the Big Four last season, I correctly picked Oklahoma would lose one regular-season game, though I'm pretty sure I wouldn't have guessed it would be to Kansas State.

I also had OSU winning eight games, which turned out to be true as well, though the Cowboys had a disappointing bowl loss.

For Tulsa, I was one win off as the Golden Hurricane finished 4-8, though they could have very easily won at least two more games.

And as for Arkansas, we all learned never to trust a Chad Morris-coached squad. More on the Razorbacks later.

We'll start with OU, since the Sooners will be the first of the area schools to kick off their season. OU will play Missouri State this Saturday, also the first game for Missouri State coach (and former Arkansas coach) Bobby Petrino.

OU will be breaking in a new quarterback. And for a change, it won't be a transfer as redshirt freshman Spencer Rattler a highly-coveted recruit from the Phoenix area takes the reins.

The Sooners were also dealt a blow offensively with the losses of key offensive skill personnel. But a veteran offensive line returns and in Lincoln Riley's system, it shouldn't take long for Rattler and a promising group of young skill players to mesh.

Alex Grinch returns for his second season at defensive coordinator, and aside from the Peach Bowl, the Sooners did make some significant strides on that side of the ball. Expect more improvement, though they may be a year away from becoming a serious defensive force.

Record-wise, I will venture to guess they'll have yet another perplexing loss in October before running the table in "Championship November," winning yet another Big 12 title and reaching another College Football Playoff.

It's a good chance OU could face OSU for the Big 12 title. The Cowboys have the pieces in place for a run.

Of course, they are coming off an interesting off-season to say the least.

But the most important thing is they have their playmakers back in the fold, like tailback and Heisman Trophy candidate Chuba Hubbard and receiver Tylan Wallace. They also return several starters defensively.

The schedule could work against the Cowboys, though. It is back-loaded with several other Big 12 contenders.

OSU has consecutive home games in late October with Iowa State and Texas. The Cowboys go to K-State and OU in November (and we documented how well the Sooners have done in that month the last few years) and wrap up with Texas Tech and TCU, two teams that routinely give OSU fits.

I'm going to say the Cowboys finish 8-2 with a loss to OU but with wins against Iowa State and Texas. That might still be good enough for a Bedlam rematch for the conference title.

Tulsa could have very easily been a bowl team last year but had some close losses. The Golden Hurricane did retain coach Philip Montgomery, who had been on the hot seat.

Montgomery's seat isn't much cooler going into 2020. Especially since TU has some tough assignments out of the gate.

Each of its first four games (Oklahoma State, Arkansas State, UCF and Cincinnati) are coming off bowl appearances a season ago. So Tulsa can't afford to go 0-4 at the outset.

I think the Cane can steal at least a win in that span. TU then has some big games at the end with SMU, Tulane and Houston.

Win two out of three there and the Cane could finish 5-5 and that might be good enough to keep Montgomery around for another year.

As for Arkansas, we know the situation at hand for the Hogs. A season of nothing but opponents in the SEC, a conference they have not won a game in since 2017.

Last year, I picked the Hogs to win five games. Too generous in retrospect, and the lack of wins led to the ouster of the overmatched Morris.

Sam Pittman, who knows the landscape both in the SEC and in this region, takes over as the coach and is facing the prospects of a winless first campaign.

I think it will be tough sledding for the Hogs. But I don't think they'll go 0-10.

Going to call it that they win two games, for the third consecutive year, beating Missouri and one of the Mississippi schools.

But all things considered, two wins or even one win with that schedule and the mess Pittman inherited would be a pretty good accomplishment and a building block for the future.