Ever since their 6A title game loss to Bentonville last November, the Southside Lady Mavericks were thirsting for revenge.

With Southside and Bentonville now conference foes, the Lady Mavs knew they were going to quickly have a chance to get payback.

Southside did get a measure of retribution with a three-set sweep Tuesday night at Chaffin Junior High. The Lady Mavs prevailed, 25-15, 25-10, 27-27, in 6A-West action.

Here are five takeaways from Southside's conference sweep on Tuesday:

1. Payback time

Though Bentonville lost several key members from that title squad a season ago, Southside wasn't deterred by the task at hand.

In the opening set, leading 11-10, the Lady Mavs went on a 9-3 run, capped by Toree Tiffee tipping a shot over the net to give Southside a 20-13 lead.

Tiffee then served consecutive aces, while Hayley Hall and Hannah Hogue recorded kills as the Lady Mavs finished off the first set.

"You hear about that game from November 2nd on, and rightfully so because Bentonville is a fantastic team. ... We knew we had a fight on our hands for sure," Southside coach Natalie Throneberry said. "I'm just proud of our girls really, in my opinion, starting to find our rhythm a little more.

"We moved some pieces around, shuffled some people around and I think they responded really, really well, especially after last week (referring to a five-set loss at Greenwood)."

2. Being opportunistic

In the second set, the Lady Mavs took advantage of a slew of unforced errors from Bentonville.

The pivotal juncture came when Southside reeled off eight straight points after Bentonville closed to within four, 12-8. Senior hitter Avery Fitzgerald had three kills during that surge, part of her 11 kills on the night.

Fellow senior Aleigha Johnson then gave Southside a commanding 2-0 advantage with an ace on set point.

"We knew it was one of the most important games of our season because we wanted to come back and show them and everyone else that we could actually beat them and have a good competition with them," Johnson said.

"We've had a lot of practices focusing on things that we knew that Bentonville would do, and it was just a lot of focus on small things that we could sometimes fall apart on. But I feel like we really did good during practice and during the game to make sure that didn't happen."

3. Gut check

Bentonville appeared to extend the match after taking an 18-15 lead in the third set.

Southside rallied to go in front, 20-19, after consecutive aces from Tinsley Freeman. Bentonville then regained a 24-23 lead, but on set point, Johnson delivered a kill to force a tie.

"It takes guts to swing hard when you're down on set point," Throneberry said of Johnson's pivotal kill.

The two teams then fought to a 25-all score before a Bentonville service error, followed by a kill from Hogue gave Southside the sweep.

4. Moving forward

Following its loss to Greenwood last week, Southside responded by opening 6A-West play with a four-set win at Rogers before Tuesday's sweep against Bentonville.

"We had really good communication," junior hitter Olivia Melton said.

"Our serves could have been a little bit better, but we hit pretty well, we blocked very well, our coverage was pretty good. I think, all-around, we played a lot better than we did the last time we played them."

Melton finished with six kills, while Tiffee and Johnson each had four. Hogue had three kills to go along with 22 assists, nine digs and two blocks.

"I think our serve-receive has cleaned up since last week; that's been a point of focus for us, so I was very proud of the way we kept them on their heels for a little while," Throneberry said. "But when they surged back (in the third set), we were able to figure out a way to win."

5. Conference call

Southside moved from the 6A-Central to the West prior to this season. The Lady Mavs believe the conference switch can be beneficial come state tournament time.

"We're really looking forward to it because we know it's going to be a really competitive conference and it's really exciting for us because we like to compete," Johnson said.

Throneberry agreed the West, particularly this season, is a loaded league.

"This year in particular, we knew the West is going to have a lot of strong teams, so although I miss my friends in the Central, I do like playing these teams in the West," she said. "I think some great volleyball matches are ahead of us."

Up Next: Southside (4-1, 2-0) will have another big 6A-West showdown Thursday when the Lady Mavs travel to conference contender Fayetteville.