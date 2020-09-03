Upon entering new Alma football coach Rusty Bush's office, you immediately see a houndstooth hat on a shelf.

It was the hat popularized by the legendary college coach Paul "Bear" Bryant. Like Bryant, Bush is a native of the south Arkansas town of Fordyce; hence the hat as well as some other memorabilia devoted to the coaching legend.

Bush is hoping to make an impact of his own at Alma.

After 21 seasons as an assistant coach, he finally gets to call himself the head coach. Friday night, it becomes reality when the Airedales take the field against their longtime arch-rival, Van Buren.

But it was a game Bush finds hard to believe will likely happen, not just for the long wait to finally become a head coach. That debut was very close to being put further on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bush, though, remained optimistic. He watched the daily press briefings that Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson had, and Bush firmly believed the green light to play was still on.

Once Gov. Hutchinson gave that a go, that justified Bush's belief even more.

And now finally in another day, Bush has his long-awaited shot as a head coach.

"This Monday, I rolled out of bed that morning and it was just almost a surreal feeling, because OK, it's here and at one time, nobody really knew," Bush said. "And then just the thoughts of man, playing in this rivalry game, my first game as a head football coach and wanting to do everything right for these kids.

"I've been on a roller coaster of emotions for sure, but I'm excited, I'm ready for the challenge, these kids are ready. And more so than that, just me and my job, these kids need the opportunity to play football, whoever it's against."

Bush also made sure his players savor every moment, whether the Airedales get to play a full season or the season suddenly comes to an abrupt end.

"These are special times; this is something that they'll never forget and I just kind of want them to cherish the moment, I want them to be who they are and get ready to go play," he said. "Although they won't be able to play in quite the crowd that we're used to, just cherish the moment and appreciate the times that they're in high school.

"Because these kids, the majority of them aren't going to play other things; they're not going to play college football or college basketball, whatever the case may be, so just enjoy the time."

Bush knows full well the magnitude of his new job. But he knew all about the Airedales growing up in Fordyce, and Bush knew one of the state's legendary coaches was Alma's Frank Vines.

"I'm an Arkansas high school football nerd; I grew up in this state," Bush said. "Arkansas high school football is important to me. ... A lot of coaches I don't think can't say that, growing up watching those guys (legendary coaches).

"I watched those guys from afar even as a young football coach, and it's a lot of fun and it's really exciting to be a part of it."

Bush's career has taken him through some other tradition-rich places, like Benton, El Dorado and Northside, where he spent more than a decade before landing the Alma job.

"People have been asking that question, 'Why hasn't he been a head football coach before now, 21 years later?'" Bush said. "Well, it's because of the places I've worked, the people that I was around and some of these small head jobs, they weren't worth that to me, they weren't worth missing out on opportunities to work for great head football coaches, to work with great assistants and great programs with great administration, it just wasn't worth it.

"Then lo and behold, I look up 15 miles away and this job, this tradition-rich job, comes open and I kind of throw my hat in there, not really knowing what will happen and here we are today."

Bush made sure to pick the brains of both his predecessor, Doug Loughridge, now the school's athletics director, and Vines. Vines was there for Bush's introductory press conference and even made an appearance at a recent practice.

Like he told his new players, Bush is wanting to savor every moment in a new role - head football coach.

"Absolutely; every time I wake up I can't believe it," he said. "I got a new house now and I've been there about six weeks.

"I still don't know that it's dawned on me. It does when I come to work every day, but it's exciting and it's a new start."

And who knows, there might be a few more game balls to keep the Bear's houndstooth hat company in Bush's office.