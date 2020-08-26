Dust is settling over a nearby parking lot as players flea their pickup trucks and cars and retreat to the school’s dressing room next to the football field at Johnson County Westside High School.

It’s time for practice.

Joseph Morse is a short man with a big smile and an even bigger heart. Make no mistake, this isn’t Bentonville, North Little Rock or Greenwood. There are no giant inflatable mascots to run through on Friday nights.

But the second year Johnson County Westside football coach is exactly where he wants to be.

"We have to get out of our own way," Morse said. "We have seniors that care about the program and want us to be good. One of the things they (players) talked about was not having multiple coaches for consecutive years. It’s year two in our program; they know what I expect. They work hard every day to change the culture; they lead by example.

"We have the skill guys to be competitive."

Morse coaches the way he was taught — to do things the right way.

A former offensive lineman for the Alma Airedales, Morse was taking mental notes from longtime Alma coach Frank Vines.

"The biggest thing I learned from him was to show up every day and work hard," Morse said. "He would always tell us, especially before games, if you make a play and something bad happens, that’s in the past. It’s a new play every time, and that’s what I try to teach.

"Just because we make a mistake, let’s fix it and try to come back better the next play."

After a few stops along the way, Morse set his sights on becoming a head coach.

With a little push from former Danville football coach D.J. Crane, he became one.

A 2006 Alma graduate, Morse started his coaching career at DeWitt under coach Stephen Jones. Two years later, he accepted a position at Danville, where Crane gave him the keys to the candy store.

"I spent four years there," Morse said. "I told him I wanted to be a head coach and he said, ‘Here’s the junior high program — ‘It’s yours and I’m going to kind of stay out of it.’

"I appreciated that."

Morse took the opportunity and ran with it.

"He (Crane) let me have full control over the weight room, off-season, and games," Morse said. "I called offense and defense. If I wanted to try something, I would try it in junior high, and (sometimes) it kind of worked its way up."

Morse’s first opportunity to be a head coach took him to Marshall.

"They were a 3A football team playing with 2A numbers, and now they’re 8-man," Morse said. "I knew that was coming. Being from the Alma area, when the Westside job came open, I got into contact with them."

JCW, which opens the season Sept. 4 against Paris, hopes to get his speedy receivers involved in the team’s offense.

"Our receivers, as a group, have over 2,000 yards receiving," Morse said. "We feel like our athletes, each week, are going to get better. It’s all going to depend on our line play. Last year we started five sophomores on the offensive line, and I’ve got four of those back. They’re stronger and more physical. They kind of got thrown to the fire last year. I think it’s prepared them for this year."