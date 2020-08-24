High school volleyball around the area officially gets under way this week.

The following is a closer look at several of the top programs in the area:

Southside

The Mavericks are on a mission to finish things off in 2020.

Each of the past two seasons, Southside reached the state title match, only to come up short on both occasions.

But with a talented nucleus returning to the fold, the Mavericks believe that the third time will indeed be the charm.

Regardless of how Southside fares this season, second-year Natalie Throneberry and her squad is just grateful to be playing after months of uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"This team has put in the work in the uncharted chaos of 2020 to have the chance to play together and be thankful for the opportunity to be on the court," Throneberry said. "We've learned not to take anything for granted."

Among the key returning players for the Mavs are talented seniors Hannah Hogue, Avery Fitzgerald and Aleigha Johnson.

Hogue, a 5-foot-9 setter, has committed to the University of Arkansas while Fitzgerald, a 6-foot outside hitter, has done the same to Mississippi State. Johnson, a 6-1 middle blocker, could also get plenty of looks from colleges when it's all said and done.

Fitzgerald led the Mavs last season in kills with 414, as well as service aces with 117. Hogue was the team's assist leader with 995 while registering 317 digs, while Johnson was the team's leader in blocks with 82.

But Southside has more returning talent, including Toree Tiffee, a 5-11 junior outside hitter, and Olivia Melton, a 5-9 junior right side/outside hitter. Tiffee was second on the team in kills with 258.

Senior middle blocker Hayley Hall has returning experience as well.

Throneberry is also counting on some talented newcomers, namely Gracie Atchison, a 5-3 junior libero, and Tinsley Freeman, a 5-5 sophomore libero/defensive specialist.

Southside, coming off a 31-6 record in Throneberry's debut campaign, opens its season Tuesday at Van Buren. On Thursday, the Mavs have their home opener against Paris.

With ongoing construction going on at the school, and with their new arena slated to open in the 2021-22 season, the Mavs will play their home matches at Chaffin Junior High's gym.

Northside

The Lady Bears lost a talented senior class from a team which reached the 6A quarterfinals.

While that may bring about a rebuilding season, Lady Bear coach Matt Waack is of the opposite belief.

"We have a lot of returning starters this season and I am excited to get to see them play," Waack, entering his fifth season as Northside's coach, said. "I expect us to be stronger on defense and serve receive than we have ever been.

"I also expect us to be more balanced on offense, with capability of scoring points in all six rotations."

The Lady Bears return senior setter Thea Bishop and junior outside hitter Sydney Klein.

Also back with experience is junior libero Hannah Smith, junior setter/defensive specialist Macie Grams and Dynasty Andrews, a junior who Waack is expecting to fill the hole at middle blocker left by one of those departed seniors, Nicole Medlin, who signed with Little Rock.

Andrews was second on the team in blocks last season with 45, Smith was second in digs with 296 and Grams was second in assists with 289.

Senior Melissa Beallis is being counted on at outside hitter as well.

Other players to watch this season include sophomore middle blocker/outside hitter Za'Kari Gurule and junior outside hitter Alyssa Brown.

Northside, 19-13-1 a season ago, has several road games to start its new season. Tuesday, the Lady Bears travel to Springdale and will then head to Greenwood on Thursday.

The Lady Bears' home opener won't be until Sept. 10.

Greenwood

Last season, the Lady Bulldogs were eliminated in the 5A semifinals.

Greenwood is wanting to take it at least one step further and reach the 5A title match. One thing in the Lady Bulldogs' favor is that they will host the 5A State Tournament in October, and as recent history has shown, they have made it to the title match each time they've hosted state.

"I’m excited about this team; we have more depth than we have ever had in the past and we are the tallest team I’ve ever had," Jennifer Golden, starting her 20th season as Greenwood's coach, said. "All of the girls have played multiple years of (Junior Olympic) ball and many of them have played together on the same school and club team since they were 9 and 10 years old.

"These girls are passionate about the sport and they love being in the gym. They have put in a tremendous amount of work in this summer and I love that they will be getting the chance to have a season."

One player grateful to be playing this season is senior Hannah Watkins, a 6-7 right side/middle hitter. Watkins, who had 206 kills and led the team in blocks last season with 132, personally wrote a letter to Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson this spring imploring him to consider high school team sports to commence in the fall.

Needless to say, when Gov. Hutchinson officially gave the green light for schools to play fall sports, Watkins was beyond thrilled.

There's also a strong core of seniors to watch. They include 5-5 setter Anna Johnson (who led the team last season with 508 assists and 48 aces), 6-2 middle hitter Larkin Luke (209 kills as a junior), 5-9 outside hitter Caylee Ciesla (137 kills as a junior), 5-6 defensive specialist Jocelyn Sewell and 5-5 defensive specialist Maddie Pugh.

They will be joined by a promising set of newcomers. Those include Madie Bateman, a 6-1 junior middle hitter; Rylie Holland, a 5-4 sophomore setter; Myia McCoy, a 5-9 freshman outside hitter/setter; and Courtney Swilling, a 6-2 junior right side.

Greenwood began its season Monday night with a match at Fayetteville. The Lady Bulldogs then return home Tuesday to face Springdale Har-Ber as well as a home match Thursday against Northside.

Van Buren

Brent Reeves, who is 416-181 in his career as coach, begins his fifth season at the helm of the Lady Pointers.

"The good news about early practices and the rules that we had to coach by made us focus more on the fundamentals of volleyball and I think we are the better for it," Reeves said. "Every team has an identity and this team's identity is that they are fighters. Every practice is a competition and they really battle each other.

"This season will have its ups and downs because of the circumstances, so it will definitely be a memorable season but I believe these girls are ready to take on 2020."

Among the key Lady Pointers to watch are senior outside hitter Brooke Moore, who led the team in digs last season with 473, senior middle hitter Carter Schmidt, senior setter Natalie Williams and senior defensive specialist Kiersten Weaver.

They also bring back setter Brianna Ball, who played as a freshman last season. She led Van Buren in both aces (45) and assists (859), and was also second in digs (271).

Reeves also has high hopes for players such as junior outside hitter Bryslin Oden, junior middle hitter Kadyn Irwin and sophomore defensive specialist Madison Feeny.

Van Buren, which goes down from 6A to 5A, starts its season Tuesday at home against defending 6A runner-up Southside. On Thursday, the Lady Pointers play at Rogers.

Alma

Kimberly Weaver, a former Southside standout who has coached college volleyball for several seasons, takes over the helm of the Lady Airedales.

Weaver, who was an assistant at UAFS a season ago, is seeking to reverse Alma's recent fortunes. The Lady Airedales won five matches each of the past two seasons.

"Our excitement for this season is fueled by gratitude for the opportunity to play," Weaver said. "Our senior class is filled with strong leaders, talented athletes and outstanding teammates.

"We know every match will be a fight, but this team is ready to emerge as a contender for the 5A-West Conference championship."

The Lady Airedale seniors include middles Aubrey James and Sidney Hatley, setter Bella Nutt, outside hitter Lillie Warnock.

Weaver is also counting on other seniors like outside hitter Lydia Swarnes and defensive specialists Lettie Crabtree and Shelbi Hesson. Another key player to watch is Rebekah McIntosh, a junior outside hitter.

Alma opens the season Tuesday on the road at Morrilton. The Lady Airedales, who return to Charles B. Dyer Arena after a year's absence, start their home schedule next Monday by welcoming in defending 2A champion Hackett.

Hackett

In just four seasons, the Lady Hornets went from a fledgling volleyball program to a state champion, winning 2A after going 28-2.

The Lady Hornets won't be able to defend last season's 2A title. That's because they've moved up into 3A, but after having lost just one senior from that title squad, there's reason to believe Hackett can do it again.

"We are very excited about getting to play this year," Lady Hornet coach Bridget Freeman said. "We have been training hard the last two and a half months, and are definitely ready to get some games going.

"I have a great group of seniors that I know will lead the team this year, followed by a talented junior and sophomore class."

The Lady Hornets seniors include 5-7 outside hitter Rain Vaughn, 5-10 middle blocker Jamye Durham, 5-5 libero Kayla Richardson, 5-6 outside hitter Kandace Byrd and 5-5 setter Madi Taylor. Vaughn led the team in kills last season with 246, while Durham was the leader in blocks with 62 and Richardson topped the squad with 454 digs.

Also in the rotation are 5-10 junior setter Madeline Freeman, 5-5 outside hitter Shayla Foster and 5-9 middle blocker Kenadi Wright. Last season, Freeman led the team in assists (326) and aces (127), while ranking second in kills (165).

There are also some talented newcomers in the mix, including 5-9 sophomore setter Mackenzie Mendenhall and 5-10 sophomore middle blocker Tori Blanton.

Hackett begins the season at home Tuesday by taking on Green Forest.