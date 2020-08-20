One of the things I enjoy most about what I've been doing for years is hearing from someone you wrote about a long time ago.

Having social media in these times has definitely been an asset. I've been able to catch up with people that I chronicled more than 20 years ago, and that they still fondly remembered a story that I had done about them.

A few days ago, I crossed paths with someone I had written about when I was at my first newspaper job, a quarter-century ago as the sports editor in Ville Platte, La. The funny thing was, she wasn't the actual subject of my piece but as it turned out, she played a vital role.

In January of 1995, I was invited by an area high school basketball coach to attend his annual Super Bowl viewing party at his house. Several of the other area coaches and their families were also planning to be in attendance.

I graciously accepted the offer. And, knowing I was in southern Louisiana and already familiar with the ways of the locals, I also knew there was going to be an awesome food spread as well.

My instincts were proven correct. Spicy hen gumbo was the main course.

If you remember that Super Bowl, it was the one where the San Francisco 49ers ran roughshod over the team formerly known as the San Diego Chargers. Steve Young finally escaped the lingering shadow of Joe Montana and Jerry Rice put on another big show.

Before the game, we were making wagers on who would wind up winning Super Bowl MVP, by luck of the draw. I ended up drawing fifth, so predictably, Young and Rice were already off the board.

As a result, I ended up picking the late Junior Seau, the standout linebacker - for the Chargers. Oops.

And then another "oops" moment: One of the coaches made me a tempting offer to take the Chargers and 24 points. I declined it.

The Bolts only lost by 23 points, 49-26.

Essentially, the game was over once the national anthem was sung. So with the game quickly turning into a rout, there had to be other diversions.

Like going back for seconds of that gumbo, which also featured bits of duck along with additional sausages and spices.

Or talking about the local high school basketball scene with the coaches. Or just waiting to see the massively hyped commercials.

Then, there were those diversions with the coaches' children, who were predictably bored with the game.

The two young sons of our host, Quint West, staged a wrestling match. At least someone associated with the Chargers came out on top that day, as Charger supporter Elliott "Nature Boy" West pinned 49er rooter Aaron "Macho Man" West to defend the "Big-Time Championship Wrestling Universe" title.

Then their younger sister, and Quint West's 5-year-old daughter Elizabeth, also got into the act. She accompanied Aaron to the mock squared circle before abruptly leaving to organize a special beauty pageant with the daughters of the other coaches in attendance.

I ended up writing a column about that Super Bowl gathering for the Ville Platte Gazette and it was a big hit, especially with the West children.

More than 25 years later, one of those coaches tipped me off about a Facebook item that was posted by Elizabeth West.

She came across that column and posted it online, complete with the mug shot which accompanied it. I was a bit slimmer in those days, let me tell you.

Needless to say, I checked it out and was suddenly transported back to that day in the West living room. Naturally, I replied to her post and she mentioned that she thoroughly enjoyed reading the piece again.

Now, are you ready for a Paul Harvey "rest of the story" moment?

Elizabeth West, age 5 when I wrote that column for the Ville Platte Gazette, ended up becoming the managing editor for that very same publication.

Sometimes, things just have a way of coming full circle.