Former Major League Baseball All-Star Ryan Franklin was the latest to advance in the Greatest All-Time Athlete from the Fort Smith Area tournament.

Franklin - the former Spiro High Bulldog - and his second-round opponent, former Fort Smith Christian standout Gus Malzahn, actually tied in the Times Record's Facebook poll. But Franklin will move on to the third round as he won the poll on the Times Record's Twitter page.

Both Franklin and Malzahn received 50% of the votes on the Facebook poll. Then on the Twitter poll, Franklin got 65.6% of the votes, while Malzahn finished with 34.4%.

As a result, Franklin will advance to the third round, where he could be facing off against another former Spiro Bulldog.

Franklin, the No. 11 seed in the tournament, will face the winner of the second-round match-up between No. 22 seed Drew Morgan and No. 43 seed Anthony Eubanks, who also played for Spiro.

Both Morgan, who played high school football at Greenwood, and Eubanks went on to play football at the University of Arkansas.

Two more Spiro athletes could qualify into the 32-person third round as well.

In future second-round match-ups, No. 5 seed Rod Shoate - who played football at Spiro, the University of Oklahoma and in the NFL - faces No. 60 seed Doc Sadler (Greenwood), while No. 45 seed McKinley Whitfield, who played football for Spiro and the University of Tulsa, takes on the No. 20 seed, Isaiah Joe (Northside).

Franklin, a former baseball standout at Spiro, helped lead the Bulldogs to the state title in 1991, and earned All-State honors. Then, he went to Seminole (Okla.) State as a pitcher and went 20-0 in two seasons there.

He was drafted by the Seattle Mariners, and made his big-league debut with that club in 1999. The following year, Franklin played on the gold-medal winning United States baseball squad in the 2000 Summer Olympic Games in Sydney, Australia.

In 2001, he was part of the Seattle Mariners team which finished with 116 regular-season wins, an MLB record.

Franklin later pitched for Philadelphia, Cincinnati and St. Louis, where he became an All-Star in 2009. That same season, he recorded 38 saves.

In 2011, Franklin retired with 62 career wins and 84 career saves.

Malzahn, who was a standout athlete in both football and baseball for Fort Smith Christian, is currently the head football coach at Auburn University and had also been the head coach at Arkansas State.

He was a successful football coach at both Shiloh Christian and Springdale High School and was an offensive coordinator at Arkansas, Tulsa and Auburn, where he helped lead the Tigers to the 2010 BCS national championship.

Second-round voting in the Greatest All-Time Athlete from the Fort Smith Area tournament continues on both the Times Record's Twitter and Facebook pages.