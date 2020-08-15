Former Northside baseball player Evan Neihouse recently signed to play at Dawson Community College, a NJCAA school located in Glendive, Mt.

"I liked that they had a welding program," Neihouse said. "I’ve never been to Montana.

"About the baseball program, it’s a fresh start. New head coach, new staff. It’s going to be great knowing I started something new."

A pitcher, Neihouse won Northside’s lone game on the mound before their 2020 season was canceled in March. He also went 4-0 on the mound this summer for the Forsgren Sportsman American Legion team.

Forsgren finished second in the AA State American Legion tournament and Neihouse was instrumental late in the season as Forsgren went 12-5-1 in July.

Dawson Community College competes in the Mon-Dak Athletic Conference and their new coach, Sean Repay, comes from Division I University of Toledo. Dawson is tentatively scheduled to open its fall season Sept 12th.