ALMA — Alex Burris stood in Alma’s field house some years ago following an excruciating playoff loss to Batesville.

The Airedales were two plays away from reaching the state championship game. The Pioneers’ 31-28 victory may not rank as the toughest loss in history - the turnover-plagued 13-12 semifinals loss to Monticello in ‘94 and the 10-7 loss to Harrison in the ‘99 finals may have been tougher to swallow - but that late November loss to Batesville still burns in Burris’ mind.

"I don’t dwell on it because we played a great game, but it’s definitely something I’ve thought about," Burris said. "Morrilton won state (the following week), and since we had beaten them during the regular season I feel like we matched up well with them. (But) based on expectations, we kind of played with a chip on our shoulders all year.

"No one really gave us much of a chance."

In retrospect, Alma’s 2013 game defines Burris. The former Alma linebacker wasn’t the biggest, fastest or greatest linebacker of his era. But his 5-foot-8, 185-pound stature fits the mold of all the great who’ve passed through the program, including first-year Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz.

"I try to get my guys to understand that," Burris said. "It’s all about technique … the best effort and best technique is going to be successful more times than not. That goes back to all the little things. If they can do all the little things, it doesn’t matter your height and weight and how fast you are.

"At the end of the day it’s high school football, and the person that wants it the most is probably going to be more successful."

It’s 7:08 a.m. and, as a heavy dew covers the damp turf at Citizens Bank Field at Airedale Stadium, Burris is back among his peers.

"Alex is young and has a lot of energy. He talked to me about wanting to move up," first-year head coach Rusty Bush said. "He is young and doesn’t have much experience, but he is the person you want on your staff. No. 1, he’s a great football coach, and No. 2 he’s an Alma kid that you want on your staff.

"They (players) may be undersized and don’t run as well, but they can be three-time all-state football players - that’s a big reason I wanted him on the staff."

"I like to bring energy," Burris said. "I feel like I brought that as a player and I feel like that’s one of my main attributes I can bring as a coach, especially being the youngest guy on staff. Just being energetic and excited to be there every day, I feel like if I can do that my players will buy in even more.

"Energy is contagious, so I try to bring that every day."

A 2014 Alma grad, Burris graduated four years later from Arkansas Tech. And, after a couple of phone calls, found himself student coaching for Rick Jones’ Greenwood Bulldogs.

That fall, Greenwood finished a remarkable two-year run that saw the program crush Benton, 45-14, in the 6A championship game - the last of Jones’ eight state titles during his 15-year run as the school’s head coach.

Burris takes a little piece of Rick Jones to work every day.

"They (Greenwood) have a rep for having just great athletes, but you can see it from junior high to senior high- the change they (athletes) make as far as becoming next level," Burris said. "He’s (Jones) one of the hardest working guys I know. He’s there early, he’s the last to leave every day. Every little detail is important, and that’s something I’ve been able to take into coaching - don’t make that little detail not important; every detail is important.

"You have to hold kids accountable."

Burris, who signed on to coach with Alma last year, will help first-year Alma defensive coordinator Ernest Pressley this season. Burris is also assisting with special teams.

"When I got here, I didn't know the staff at all," Bush said. "I didn’t know about Alex and people started telling me his story and what he means to Alma. I’ve said this before, my preconceived notion of Alma football is these tough hard-nosed physical kids, and that’s what we want to build this brand, and it’s great to have a face to go with the past."

"I was about 5-8 and 185 pounds when I played," Burris said. "I wasn’t the biggest. But you can compete with anybody as long as you give your effort and you do your assignment."