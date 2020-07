Cayden Parker of Hot Springs crosses the finish line Sunday, July 26, 2020, at the River Valley Rumble mountain bike race in Ben Geren Regional Park as part of the Arkansas Mountain Bike Championship Series. The event attracted 153 riders from the Southern and Midwest regions to compete in both professional and non-professional categories. Parker, 16, took first place in the Category 1 15-29 age division. He rides for the Bear National Team. [JOHN LOVETT/TIMES RECORD]