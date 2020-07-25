Former Southside and University of Arkansas athletic great Barry Lunney Jr. moves on in the Greatest All-Time Athlete from the Fort Smith Area tournament.

Lunney easily outdistanced former Ozark multi-sport standout Bryant Burns in their second-round match-up on both the Times Record’s Twitter and Facebook pages.

On the Twitter poll, Lunney received 89.2% of the votes, compared to 10.8% for Burns. Lunney garnered a similar percentage of votes on the Facebook poll, getting 88% of the vote while Burns received 12%.

Lunney, the No. 3 seed in the tournament, moves on into the third round as he will face the winner of the second-round match-up between No. 30 seed Olivia Hanson, the former Northside and UAFS basketball standout, against No. 35 seed Craig Gentry, who played baseball at Fort Smith Christian and went on to play several seasons in the big leagues.

A former football and baseball standout at Southside, Lunney also played both sports at the University of Arkansas.

He started 40 games at quarterback for the Razorbacks from 1992-95, including the team’s first-ever SEC Championship Game appearance in 1995. Lunney left Arkansas holding school career records for passing yards, passing touchdowns, pass completions, pass attempts and total offensive plays.

As a baseball player, Lunney was drafted by the Montreal Expos out of high school in 1992 and by the Minnesota Twins in 1996, playing one season of minor league ball in their organization.

Lunney then embarked on a coaching career, which included a return to his alma mater for two different stints (1998-99, 2014-19). This past season, he was the Razorbacks’ interim coach for their final two ballgames.

Currently, Lunney is serving as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at the University of Texas at San Antonio.

A former football and baseball standout at Ozark, Bryant Burns signed this winter to play football at the United States Military Academy in West Point, N.Y.

Though he was eliminated in the tournament, Burns’ family still will be represented for the time being.

His mother, former Ozark basketball standout Penni Peppas Burns, won an earlier opening-round poll and will face former Northside football standout Fred Perry in an upcoming second-round poll match-up.

The Greatest All-Time Athlete from the Fort Smith Area tournament continues with more second-round contests with polls featured on both the Times Record’s Twitter and Facebook pages.