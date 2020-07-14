Fort Smith Forsgren played three games this weekend at the Rusty Fulps Memorial Classic in Stigler, Okla.

They won one game and lost another. In the other game, they actually ended up in a tie.

On their first game Saturday, Forsgren and Elevation Sports battled to a 5-all tie, called after seven innings due to a time limit. Later that day, Forsgren rolled to an 11-4 win against Perfect Timing Red.

Forsgren then came up short in an 8-7 loss Sunday to RV Impact.

Here are five takeaways from Forsgren’s performance this weekend:

1. A wild rally. After allowing three runs in the top of the seventh to Elevation Sports, Forsgren scored three of their own in the last of the seventh, all with two out, to salvage the tie. Eduardo Sanchez’s RBI single brought in one of the runs, while an error allowed two more runs to score.

2. Eli’s coming. Forsgren batter Eli Reichert went 2-for-4 in both games on Saturday. In the game Forsgren won, he also scored a run while scoring twice in the game Forsgren tied.

3. A nice response. After spotting Perfect Timing Red a 3-0 lead in the first, Forsgren answered with 11 runs in the second to seize control. Ty Goff had a two-run single in that inning, while Talon Pate had two separate RBIs in that span with a single and a sacrifice fly.

4. Pate’s pace. Pate continued his RBI tear on Sunday. Despite the team’s loss, he drove in three runs while going 2-for-4.

5. Settling in. After the shaky three-run first in Saturday’s win, Forsgren pitcher Logan Taylor settled in and ended up getting the win. He went four innings and allowed four runs, three earned, on five hits and struck out three batters.

Up Next: Forsgren (13-9-1) will open up the AA state tournament on July 22 with a game at Hunts Park. They will play Mountain Home at 3 p.m. Tournament games will be held July 22 and 24 in Fort Smith and then July 25-26 in Jacksonville.