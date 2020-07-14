A pair of former Northside athletes won the latest Times Record Greatest All-Time Athlete from the Fort Smith Area second-round polls.

Now, they will get to match up against one another in the third round.

Former Grizzly football standout Ravin Caldwell and former Grizzly basketball standout Eric Burnett each won their respective second-round polls on the Times Record's Twitter and Facebook pages, coming against fellow former Northside athletes.

Caldwell posted wins against former Northside basketball player Jay Richardson in nearly identical fashion. On the Facebook poll, Caldwell got 77% of the votes to Richardson's 23%, while on the Twitter poll, Caldwell received 77.4% of the votes while Richardson garnered 22.6%.

As for Burnett, he won his second-round match-up against former Northside football player Doug Lowrey in both polls. On the Facebook poll, Burnett received 81% of the votes, while on the Twitter poll, Burnett got 65.3% to 34.7% for Lowrey.

Now, in the third round of the tournament, Caldwell - the No. 7 seed in the field - will face Burnett, seeded No. 26.

After his football career ended at Northside, Caldwell went on to Arkansas and played linebacker from 1982-85. He was part of 32 wins in his Razorback career and also registered 153 total tackles.

In 1986, Caldwell was drafted by the then-Washington Redskins and played linebacker for the team until 1992. He was a part of the Redskin teams that won the Super Bowl in the 1987 and 1991 seasons.

Those turned out to be the final two Super Bowls won by the team now formerly known as the Washington Redskins. On Monday, the team officially announced that it will retire its nickname and logo after being called the Redskins for 87 years.

Burnett was a standout basketball player at Northside in the late 1980s and eventually went on to play at Arkansas Tech.

While at Tech, Burnett was an All-American player in 1993 and a two-time All-Arkansas Intercollegiate Conference selection.

He graduated from Tech in 1994 as the school’s all-time leader in 3-pointers made with 354. Burnett is also ranked in several other top 10 categories at Tech, including scoring (1,981), rebounding (775), field goals made (615) and assists (343).

Burnett spent several seasons as the boys basketball at both Southside and Springdale Har-Ber before returning to his alma mater as coach in 2010.

As Northside’s coach, Burnett has guided the Grizzlies to state championships in 2017 and 2019 while playing in the state title game in 2018.

There may be a few more former Northside athletes who could join Caldwell and Burnett in the 32-person third round.

Upcoming second-round polls will pit former girls basketball standout Tamika Kursh against former football standout David Carter. Former Grizzly quarterback Ike Jackson will take on former Roland and UAFS men's basketball player Seth Youngblood, while another former Grizzly quarterback, Kodi Burns, faces former Pocola basketball standout Scott Nelke, who ironically is now one of Burnett's assistant coaches at Northside.