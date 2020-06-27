On the wall of Lavaca's auxiliary gymnasium, there's a list of players who were selected All-State.

It was a goal of Lady Golden Arrow basketball player Sierra Lamb to get her name on that wall before her senior season concluded.

"I told coach (Justin Wyles) at the beginning of the year that all I wanted was my name up on the wall," Lamb said.

She did get her name on that wall, being selected All-State. But Lamb also got an unexpected bonus.

Not only was she named All-State, but she earned All-Star honors as well.

"I was honestly very overwhelmed, I couldn’t believe it," Lamb said. "My goal was just All-State; I never believe I could make it on the All-Star team, too. So it definitely made my day a lot better."

But Lamb won't get the chance to play as an All-Star.

The Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star games in all sports were to have been played this weekend in Conway, but were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I’m some small-town girl getting to play with (Division I) athletes, such as Sasha Goforth or Coriah Beck (both from Fayetteville)," Lamb said. "I mean, who wouldn’t be disappointed.

"All I wanted was to put my name out there and play ball with the best of the best."

Lamb, who played point guard for the Lady Arrows, earned both her All-State and her All-Star honor by averaging 11.8 points, 4.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game as a senior.

She improved in all three of those categories from her junior year, in which she averaged 9.5 points, 3.9 assists and 3.5 rebounds.

"Sierra started for two years at point guard for us, and did everything that we needed from her at the point," Wyles said. "Her court vision is about as good of any player I've seen in several years.

"She had an incredibly high basketball IQ, and did many things for us that doesn't show up on the stat sheet."

It didn't come easy at first for Lamb, who didn't get to play at all as a freshman because she had transferred to Lavaca during the course of the season.

"That made it hard, so I really had to work hard for coach to see my abilities and for the girls to accept me," Lamb said. "(Former Lavaca player) Breanna Dorsey made me work hard and she didn’t go easy on me.

"Challenging and unforgettable would be the words to describe it. ... (But) I loved it. The best decision I ever made was to move to Lavaca."

Upon arriving at Lavaca, Lamb eventually moved over to point guard after having grown up playing shooting guard. It didn't take her very long to embrace her new role.

"I could shoot and drive, but my all-time favorite thing was assisting the girls," Lamb said. "A nasty pass that no one expects is the most fun thing in basketball, hands down."

Lamb did more than just play basketball.

She played on Lavaca's softball team, primarily playing third base. Also, Lamb was on the golf team and ran cross country.

"My competitiveness is why I played almost every sport there was," Lamb said. "But for basketball, it was so different, it was more than a sport for me.

"Figuring out my next move was what I loved so much. Like am I gonna drive in, or will I just pull up for the shot? You never know until you do it. It’s all about reaction and I absolutely loved that."

Lamb decided not to play softball after her senior basketball season ended. But it would haven't mattered all that much in the long run, since the pandemic canceled the softball season.

"I knew after basketball there wasn’t anything else for me, so I coped okay," Lamb said. "But now missing everything else that a senior is suppose to experience really stinks. A lot of tears, but everything happens for a reason."

Lamb also decided not to continue her basketball career. She graduated Lavaca with a 3.94 grade-point average, and will plan on going to college at Arkansas Tech to major in accounting with a minor in business data analytics.

But Lamb carries some fantastic memories with her as a basketball player.

"(I wanted to) take advantage of all the little things that came with basketball, like being alone on the court, getting dressed out, bus rides and team nights," she said.

Not to mention finally getting her name on that wall in the school’s auxiliary gym.

Lamb was selected to the All-Star West roster, along with Clarksville's Emmaline Rieder, Charleston's Payton Rucker and Greenwood's Jaelin Glass. Northside's Jazz Coleman was named to the All-Star East roster.

Clay Reeves, who led Greenwood to a 5A state title, was selected as an assistant coach for the West.

On the boys basketball side, Northside's Jaylin Williams was named to the All-Star East roster. Selected to the All-Star West roster were Alma's Cejay Mann, County Line's Mitchel Keezer, Ozark's Ethan Dorrough and Waldron's Payton Brown.

Three area coaches were named as West assistants in Waldron's Josh Brown, County Line's Joe Brunson and Ozark's Brad Johnson.