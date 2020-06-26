Once her final high school volleyball match ended, there was one more order of business for Izzy Davis at that level.

The former Greenwood defensive specialist and libero wanted to see if had she made the list to become an All-Star. She continually checked the Internet to see if her name had appeared.

Finally, one day Davis got the good news she had been seeking as she was selected to the All-Star team.

"When I first saw the list, I was in shock that other coaches noticed me and thought that I was good enough to be recognized as one of the best," Davis said. "I checked the website the list is on like every day, leading up to when they were released and I was speechless when I saw my name on it."

Again, that was the good news for Davis.

But the bad news was she won't get to play her long-awaited All-Star match.

The Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star games in all sports had been scheduled to take place this weekend in Conway, but was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Playing in the All-Star game has always been a goal for me since I started high school volleyball, so to say I was excited to play in it when the lists came out is an understatement," Davis said. "With corona and everything going on, I kind of expected it to happen (the All-Star match getting canceled) but was hoping it never would.

"I was devastated when I first found out, considering I had been looking forward to playing in that game since it has always been a goal of mine."

Davis, though, is just as proud of her career at Greenwood as she was at being named an All-Star. It included being part of a state title team in 2017 as a sophomore and a state runner-up the following season.

"I can say that my volleyball career at Greenwood was the best it could have been; not everyone gets to say that they played in two state championship games and walking away with a title from one of them," Davis said.

"I believe that I got the privilege to play with some of the best players in the state and my team and coaches made me in to the player I became. ... The experience at Greenwood was incredible, and there is nowhere else that I would rather play."

A three-year starter for the Lady Bulldogs, Davis finished her senior season as the team leader in both digs (485) and serve receptions (481) while adding 34 service aces. For her career, Davis had 1,205 digs, 1,340 serve receptions and 104 aces.

Greenwood reached the 5A semifinals this past fall in Davis’ senior season.

At exactly five feet tall, Davis was equally determined to deliver passion, especially when she returned serves and helped get the ball over to her taller teammates around the net.

"I feel like I brought a lot of energy to the team and to the court," she said. "I have been told by numerous people that I am a fierce competitor and I like to believe that I was a very competitive player and I did not like to lose.

"I have been told by my past coaches and teammates that mentally, I am tough as nails and I can agree with that statement."

Her mentality also carried over to a personal goal she told her coach, Jennifer Golden, early in Davis’ varsity career.

"We have these individual meetings with the coaches every year, and in my first one with (Golden) she asked me what my biggest goal was and I said to be the best passer in the state of Arkansas," Davis said. "She told me that she will help me and push me till I got there.

"At the end of my career, I had many people come up to me and tell me that I had met my goal and she is one of the biggest reasons that I met my goal."

Golden does remember that one-on-one session quite fondly.

"I think she did a really good job of committing to that goal and she gave it everything she had," Golden said. "She really put in the work and she was the all-around player that you hate to see leave because she was such an asset to the program.

"She was that calming personality on the court that just kind of set the tone for a lot of people, and for a libero to go out there and do that consistently in every game and practice, it was nice to have."

Davis met another goal when she was part of Greenwood's 2017 6A title squad. She joined her older sister, Mikayleigh, in becoming a state champion.

Mikayleigh Davis was on Greenwood's softball team that won state in 2015, and Izzy was eager to get a title ring of her own. And she couldn't wait to compare her ring to her sister's.

"When I first got my ring, we did compare them just the styles and the sizes of them both," Izzy Davis said. "I knew the second that I got to high school that I wanted a ring and wanted to feel that win and I was determined to win at least one state title before I graduated, and I did just that.

"(Mikayleigh) was a great athlete and even though she played a different sport, we still trained and conditioned together."

The pandemic not only squelched Izzy Davis' chance to play in the All-Star match, it also cut short her final summer to play travel volleyball.

"We were in the middle of a travel season with Club Velocity, and it caused our last two tournaments to get canceled," she said. "So mentally, I still had two tournaments and an All-Star Game before it was all over, and then one day I woke up and everything was canceled and I was no longer a volleyball player.

"I have spent my whole life playing and training to be the best I could be, then it all ended overnight, literally. The end of my volleyball career hit me really hard, but I have enjoyed every second of playing over the years."

Davis will now get ready to become a college student, as she will attend the University of Arkansas and major in psychology. She graduated from Greenwood with a 4.17 grade-point average.

But Davis takes to college with her the things she learned as a player, remembering the things she and her teammates did off the court just as much as any particular match.

"The little things we did like the bonfire, the pumpkin smashing and even the home-cooked meals for our home games made it special," Davis said. "The coaches and parents of the team always made sure we had everything that we needed and more.

"Whatever we did, we all did it together."

Davis’ teammate at Greenwood, Camryn Presley, also was selected to the West All-Star volleyball squad. Presley will play college volleyball at Hendrix College in Conway.

Also named to the West All-Stars were Lavaca’s Jessie Flanagan, Paris’ Robyn Gossard and Van Buren’s Grace Doolittle.

Northside’s Nicole Medlin was named to the East All-Star volleyball roster.

Hackett coach Bridget Freeman, who led the Lady Hornets to the 2A state title last fall, was named the head coach for the West. Janice West, who recently retired as Booneville’s coach, was named one of the West’s assistants.