RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – The Great American Conference announced a multi-year agreement with Hometown Ticketing that designates the digital provider as the official online ticketing partner of the GAC.

As part of the partnership, the GAC will incorporate Hometown Ticketing’s online platform for multiple conference championship events. During the 2020-21 season of competition, the GAC will make ticket sales for at least two championships exclusively online.

"We are thrilled to enter this agreement with HomeTown Ticketing as the official online ticketing partner of the Great American Conference, " GAC Commissioner Will Prewitt said. "With the new realities ahead for our facilities, we are eager to enter the world of touch-free ticketing."

This partnership will provide convenient online ticketing options for consumers, as well as additional security and reporting capabilities for the GAC staff to utilize.

"HomeTown Ticketing is excited to partner with the Great American Conference and its member schools to help enhance their ticketing experience for students, faculty, staff, and fans, said Ryan Hart, HomeTown Ticketing Incorporation Chairman & CEO. "We look forward to our partnership growing in many ways over the upcoming years."