Following the 23rd Mike Fleming Memorial at Cheokee Creek Country Club in Booneville, Randall Wheat was asked how many titles that made he had won.

Wheat didn’t really want to say, though he and partner Jason May had just won the title for the second straight year.

The answer is six.

Wheat teamed with Andy Perdue to win four times, including three in a row.

Eleven holes into the second and final round of the 23rd edition of the tournament there really was no mystery.

The duo of Wheat and May, were nine under par for the day — after starting the day with a four-stroke lead after a first day 55.

By the time it ended Wheat and May had shot a tournament record 111 for the two days — 33 shots under par and four strokes better than the previous best two day total.

Wheat and May won the tournament by nine strokes over Kerry Lott and Brian Lensing, who are are no strangers to hoisting the tournament trophy themselves, and Doc Crowley and Jerry Hix, also previous winners.

The championship flight also included Jason Smart and Jonathan Spikes, who shot a two-day total 121, and Jamey Richards and Drew Young, with a 122.

The 2020 tournament was held, of course, during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, which limited some activity at the course, but there were still 110 teams in the tournament and organizers did take precautions to limit clubhouse activity.

Players were required to access clubhouse facilities via a window and access rest room and locker room areas via a back door after which the clubhouse area was restricted by a newly installed door and wall.

The tournament is named for the late Mike Fleming, who died in a vehicle accident in 1997. Fleming was a halfback/linebacker for Booneville.

Fleming scored 15 touchdowns during his senior season of 1982 to lead the Bearcats to the playoffs for the first time under Doug Scheel.

The playoff appearance both ended a three-year drought and started a streak of seven straight appearances by Booneville.

In his only playoff game, Fleming ran for 169 yards in a losing effort against Walnut Ridge. Included in that total is a 60-yard touchdown run.

In addition to the 1,172 yards Fleming rushed for during the 1982 season, he also recorded 150 tackles.

During his career, Fleming gained 1,613 yards and scored 26 touchdowns, five two-point conversions, and kicked two extra points for 168 total points scored.

Remaining flight placements were as follows:

1st Flight

Wiser Sr./Wiser 64-60 124 (-20)

Wiser Jr./Bland 65/60 125 (-19)

Helms/Helms 65/61 126 (-18)

2nd Flight

Everitt/Everitt 68/63 131 (-13)

Smith/Shock 67/65 132 (-12)

Fritsche/Baker 67/66 133 (-11)

3rd Flight

Brown/Coleman 70/65 135 (-9)

Simpson/Hattabaugh 70/65 135 (-9)

Fritsche/Siebenmorgen 69/67 136 (-8)

4th Flight

Gossett/Chambers 70/67 137 (-7)

Schlinker/Schliner 73/67 140 (-4)

Cross/Roberson 73/68 141 (-3)

5th Flight

Herrera/Herrera 76/68 144 (E)

Tencleve/Tencleve 75/71 146 (+2)

Smith/Smith 75/72 147 (+3)

6th Flight

Smith/Stafford 77/72 149 (+5)

Chatelin/Jackson 77/73 150 (+6)

Crisp/Horn 78/72 150 (+6)

7th Flight

Houston/McDonald 80/79 159 (+15)

Cade/White 80/79 159 159 (+15)

Martine/Terry 82/80 162 (+18)