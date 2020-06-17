When his senior baseball season got cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic, Talon Pate was predictably dismayed.

It also seemed that his chances to play American Legion ball this summer were rapidly dwindling. Even worse for Pate was the strong possibility that it was going to be his last chance to play baseball.

"I was really concerned this is my last shot to make it to the next level if this season would have got canceled, too," Pate, a recent Northside graduate who plays second base on Fort Smith Forsgren's AA American Legion team, said. "I would have to put the glove away and I wasn’t ready for that quite yet."

Needless to say, when Forsgren got the green light to have a 2020 summer season, perhaps the happiest player on the roster was Pate.

"I was disappointed when they canceled our senior season (at Northside), but it was really nice to finally be back on the field," Pate said.

And with the return of baseball, Pate is making sure he's not ready to hang up his glove. In fact, it provides perhaps his biggest asset.

"I would like to say defense is my strength, because I’ve always worked at that more than hitting," Pate said. "It’s more fun to me."

Over 10 games played for Forsgren, Pate has a sparkling .970 fielding percentage, making just one error in 33 chances. He has also turned a team-high four double plays.

"He's really turned some great double plays, he's made some highlight-reel catches, diving catches, at second base and the thing I don't worry about with Talon is his defense," Forsgren coach Shea Hamilton said. "Any kind of ball hit to shortstop with a runner on first base, I know that Talon is going to make a quick pivot and give us a chance to complete a double play.

"He's made some diving catches that have been really, really surprising and either got to his knees or gone completely up and has thrown people out at first base."

One such play happened during Forsgren's round-robin tournament the team hosted over the weekend.

"A left-handed hitter really pulled a hard-hit ball between first and second base," Hamilton said. "Honestly, I didn't think it was anything but a clean base hit to right field, but Talon took a great angle, got an awesome jump and knocked it down and caught it on I think one hop, and got up and threw the guy out at first base.

"When it left the bat, I didn't think he had a shot at it; I thought it was a clean single to right, but that one so far sticks out in my mind. ... He's made a couple of other plays like that also throughout the early part of the season."

Pate's defensive approach can be traced back to his younger days, when he would continually field ground balls hit by his father. Then when Talon got to Northside, whenever he missed a grounder, he had to do push-ups as punishment.

"I was tired of doing push-ups, so I just made sure I never missed one," he said.

Talon had high hopes for his senior season at Northside. For one, he was going to have a new coach, Will Hankins. Then, the Grizzlies were going to get to return to their home field, Hunts Park, which was finishing up a $2.5 million renovation.

"We all wanted it to be the best season we’ve ever had; Coach Hankins changed our whole mindset and made us believe that we could actually make a run for state," Pate said.

The pandemic, however, wiped out those high hopes.

But now that Pate is getting to play baseball once more, he's developed a newfound appreciation for the sport.

"I do (appreciate playing baseball more), because I always thought I would have baseball, but when we got it taken away it made me realize that I wasn’t ready for it to end at all," Pate said.

He's also using his time with Forsgren to showcase his talents to college scouts, in hopes of somehow getting a late offer. If those don't come his way, then Pate — who carried a 3.5 grade-point average at Northside — plans to attend UAFS in the fall.

Pate isn't the only member of his family to graduate from Northside this spring. He has a twin sister, Taylor, who played on Northside's volleyball team that made the state quarterfinals last fall.

Taylor Pate was born just ahead of Talon by a minute.

"There isn’t much of a sibling rivalry; we both just help each other get better," Talon Pate said.

While Pate has brought the defense for Forsgren, he's still yet to find his footing offensively.

Pate is batting just .150 on the season with just three runs scored, but both him and Hamilton firmly believe the hits will gradually start falling into place.

"Talon's not hitting the ball right now as well as he can, and he's going to change that; I'm pretty confident that he will," Hamilton said.

Pate agrees with his coach that it's just a matter of time.

"Yes I do, it's just a slump I have to work out of," Pate said.

"I can improve on everything, but one thing I really want to improve on is hitting."

Regardless of his average, Pate is just glad to be back on the baseball diamond, attempting to salvage a possible final year as much as he can.

"I learned that you can’t take things for granted because they can get taken away at any time," Pate said.

"My mindset (for the rest of Forsgren's season) is to just win and do everything I can to make it happen."

Forsgren (5-6), which won three of four games at last weekend's tournament, will play another tournament starting Thursday in Warner, Okla. Their first game is at 9 a.m. at Connors State College against a team from Dallas, Texas.