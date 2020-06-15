LITTLE ROCK – The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has opened the application period to hunt deer on some of the more popular wildlife management areas it manages until July 1. Hunters interested in pursuing white-tailed deer during this fall’s permit-only hunts may apply online at www.agfc.com.

AGFC wildlife management areas are excellent opportunities to bag your deer during hunting season, but popular hunting areas can become crowded or overhunted without special restrictions. On many of the most popular areas, the AGFC conducts special draw hunts to maintain healthy deer herds and high-quality hunting experiences.

Applicants for WMA deer hunt permits must provide a $5 nonrefundable processing fee at the time of application for each hunt for which they apply. If successful, they will receive their permit without any additional fees.

Each hunter may submit one application for each type of permit hunt: youth hunt, archery, muzzleloader and modern gun. Hunters must be at least 6 years old to apply for any WMA permit hunts.

Hunters applying for youth hunts must be at least 6, but no older than 15, the day the hunt begins. To apply, they must have a Customer ID in the AGFC’s licensing system. They or their legal guardian must create a new profile with their correct age before the system will show any options to apply for a youth permit hunt. Additionally, youth must use their own customer ID when checking any big game in Arkansas.

Applicants may apply as individuals or may apply as a group of up to four, thanks to the AGFC’s party hunt system. To apply as a group, the party hunt leader applies as though he or she were applying as an individual. Once the permit application is completed and paid for, he or she will receive a party hunt code listed underneath the application line on their updated hunting license via email. They may then share that code with up to three other individuals. The rest of the party will then apply, and respond “yes” when asked if they are members of a party hunt. They may then enter the code and continue with their application and payment. Applying as a party does not increase the chances of each individual being drawn.