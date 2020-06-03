Even though he hasn't coached high school football in 35 years, Kim Dameron came from a high school background.

That and his familiarity with the state of Arkansas is what intrigued him to look into the job as Southside's head football coach.

On Monday night, Dameron was hired as the Mavericks' new coach, and the sixth coach in the program's history. He will be formally introduced at a Thursday afternoon press conference to be held at Southside's Activity Center.

"My dad was a high school coach and my mom was a high school teacher and junior high teacher and elementary teacher and music teacher," Dameron said. "I grew up in Hot Springs, Harrison, Bentonville and Rogers around coaches and teachers from the state of Arkansas, so that's what I know. That's home for me.

"As far as taking the job, we'll start off with people because that to me means more really than anything is people. I've known (Fort Smith Public Schools athletics director Michael) Beaumont for a long time, and then when I got to know Dr. (Lisa) Miller (Southside's principal) and the rest of the administration, I was excited about the opportunity there."

And Dameron knows about the history of Southside, having played against the then-Rebels when he was a senior at Rogers in 1978.

"It's just got a fantastic tradition of winning and I believe that we can get it going again and I think it's going to take hard work; it's not going to happen overnight and it's not going to be something that just because I walked in the door it's going to happen," Dameron said.

A former wide receiver and defensive back under coach Lou Holtz at Arkansas from 1979-82, Dameron started his coaching career as a graduate assistant with the Razorbacks in 1983.

The following season, Dameron went to the high school ranks as a coach in Newark. Then in 1985, he coached at Prairie Grove.

From 1986 on, with the exception of one season spent as a coach in the Canadian Football League, Dameron has coached at the collegiate level, including spending last season as a defensive analyst at Kansas.

His college coaching resume includes a five-year stint as head coach at Eastern Illinois from 2014-18. Dameron also served as a defensive coordinator at various schools including Louisiana Tech, Louisiana-Monroe, Cincinnati and Murray State, and from 2008-10, coached safeties at Ole Miss under former Arkansas coach Houston Nutt.

It was also at Ole Miss where Dameron worked with Beaumont, who was a football administrator there at the time.

Beaumont remarked that he believes Dameron can make a very smooth transition back to the high school coaching ranks.

"One of the things you can say about Kim is you've got to look at who he's been recruiting all of these years, and that's the 16, 17 and 18-year-old kids that he's been recruiting and trying to coach these kids up and watching these kids," Beaumont said. "Maybe he hasn't been in the high school classroom setting, but it's not that he doesn't have experience with those kids.

"It comes down to relationships and making a difference in young people's lives and coaching them up and trying to teach a little something other than X's and O's sometimes, and you do that at every level no matter where you're at."

Beaumont also made clear that while he and Dameron talked extensively about the Southside opening, it was the interview process with the school's administrators that sold them on Dameron.

Dameron won the job over two other finalists, whom Beaumont declined to name. Beaumont did say, though, that there were more than 30 applicants for the job, which became open when Jeff Williams resigned after 15 seasons to take over as coach at Pea Ridge.

"He was impressive at every step of the interview process, not just to me," Beaumont said. "I've got to be honest, this wasn't a Beaumont hire, this was a Southside hire, a Fort Smith Public Schools hire because you've got to go through the application process and then we went through all the applications to find a certain number that we had to interview.

"I think it's just his knowledge in how he deals with people, his infectious personality and his want to make a difference is just something that is hard to match."

As far as what kind of offense and defense he wants to bring to the Mavericks, Dameron didn't bite. But he did promise fans an entertaining brand of football.

"I will say this, we will be exciting to watch on both sides of the ball," Dameron said. "I have been in a lot of different systems and I will say this; the last system I was in at Eastern Illinois was the Air Raid offense. We were throwing a lot, getting up and down the field in a hurry.

"Defensively, it's not so much how you line up, it's the attitude and the fundamentals that you play with, and that's the thing I'll bring defensively is that we will play fast, we will play physical and we will have some fun."

Dameron is also tasked with reviving the Mavericks, who won a total of 13 games over the past four seasons, including last season's 1-9 finish.

This season, Southside moves back to the 7A-West after spending the past four seasons in the 7A-Central. Dameron will have two challenging games right off the bat as well, taking on crosstown rival Northside and then Greenwood.

"I feel like there are two things that I need to make sure I'm doing and doing at a high level," Dameron said. "One is obviously coaching football and mentoring young men and all that, but also preparing them to possibly go on to the next level academically, socially, spiritually and of course football-wise.

"I think we just have to do what we've always done and keep developing young men and putting them in a position to go on to the next level from where they are right now."