FAYETTEVILLE — Upon assessing Arkansas’ possible 2021 catching situation, Dominic Tamez, Arkansas’ backup catcher as a freshman in the abbreviated-by-coronavirus 2020 baseball season, has submitted his name into the NCAA transfer portal.

Coach Dave Van Horn’s Razorbacks recently for 2021 added graduate transfer catchers Robert Emery of the University of San Francisco and AJ Lewis of Eastern Kentucky.

Junior 2019 star catcher Casey Opitz, a cinch to be drafted if the draft was its customary 40 rounds, will return to the Razorbacks in 2021 if not selected in the June 10-11 draft this year reduced to five rounds. since the measures to curb the coronavirus canceled in mid-March the college, junior college and high school baseball seasons.

Optiz would return as a junior since all players 2020 eligibility status have been NCAA restored to 2021 because of the premature end to this past season.

The Razorbacks return freshman catcher Cason Tollett who went 0 for 1 in 2020.

For the Razorbacks, 11-5 and set to play their SEC opening series at Mississippi State when the season was canceled, Tamez batted .400 with four singles in 10 at bats.

Baylor vs. Lady’Backs

With the date and time still to be set, Coach Kim Mulkey’s Baylor Bears, the 2019 national women’s basketball champions, will visit Coach Mike Neighbors’ Razorbacks as part of the SEC/Big 12 Women’s Challenge.

Baylor still reigns as college basketball’s national champion since measures to curb the coronavirus canceled the 2020 NCAA Tournament.

Nationally third-ranked Big 12 champion Baylor, 28-2, would have rated a strong contender against nationally No. 1 SEC champion South Carolina, 32-1, had the tournament been played.

The tournament would have included nationally 24th-ranked Arkansas, 24-8 and a 10-6 third in the SEC and SEC Tournament semifinalist beating Auburn and nationally No. 15 Texas A&M before losing to SEC Tourney champion South Carolina.

Arkansas’ 2020-21 potential presumably figured in landing a marquee matchup that Baylor brings to the SEC vs. Big 12 Challenge.

“This is a reflection of what they have done the last three years,” fourth-year Arkansas Coach Neighbors said. “This game isn’t even an option if our fans had not been supporting us in the way they have the last three seasons.”

That reward obviously now comes with a supreme challenge.

“Being the reigning and three-time national champion pretty much sums it up,” Neighbors said. “And then on top of it all, you have Hall of Fame Coach Kim Mulkey coming into Bud Walton. If that doesn’t get our fans excited, we need to check on them. We promised this group of kids they would play against the best if they would come to Arkansas, and playing against a national power like Baylor helps us deliver on that promise. We know it’s an incredible challenge that early in the season, but this game will prepare us for what promises to be the toughest SEC gauntlet there has been in the last decade.”

The other SEC vs. Big 12 Women’s Challenge games include South Carolina at Iowa State; Kentucky at Kansas State, the team that Arkansas defeated in last season’s SEC vs. Big 12 Challenge; Alabama at Oklahoma State; Texas A&M at Texas; Tennessee at West Virginia; Kansas at Ole Miss; Oklahoma at Georgia; TCU at Missouri; and Texas Tech at Vanderbilt.