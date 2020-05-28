The Booneville LadyCats basketball record book is the most complete one I have. Thanks to some stats given to me by Glenn, those that I have kept all but one year since 1985, some old scorebooks and some research, I have been able to piece together most of the numbers since Booneville resumed girls’ basketball in 1974.

And some of those numbers have been very impressive.

The program can boast no less than five players with 1,000 or more career points, led by Karen Wilkins with 1,444. The other four are Amy Swint (1,223), Brittany Ward (1,135), Jenny Mikles (1,091) and Lindsey Shirey (1,040).

When it comes to rebounding, you find most of those same names. Amy Swint leads with 623, with three others over 500: Wilkins (601), Shirey (562) and Lesia Hicks (512). Paula Swint rounds out the top five at 490, and that number is more impressive when you consider she played only two seasons.

Wilkins, in fact, is tied with Shirey for most records held or shared with five apiece. In addition to her career scoring record, she scored the most points in a 5-on-5 game with 40 against Pottsville in a tournament game at Paris on December 28, 1994. That was one of six 30-plus point games she had that season as she averaged 21.5 points per game and went to the All-Star game despite the LadyCats finishing 5-21 that season.

The overall scoring record in a game, though, belongs to Teresa Prewett. In a game against Waldron during the last 6-on-6 season, she hit for 41 points on Feb. 2, 1979.

Wilkins also holds the season rebounding record with 257 but the game record belongs to Shirey, who snatched down 22 rebounds against Lavaca in a 1996 game. Shirey also co-holds the single-game assist record with April Pote, with both tallying nine assists in one game. Shirey holds the career mark (261) but Sandy Dyle has the single-season record with 110.

The senior high single-game mark for steals is also shared, with Sam Adair getting there first in a 1999 game against Lavaca. Beth Wilkinson matched that in 2015 against Arkoma, but Pote beat them both with 12 in a junior high game against West Fork in 2002. Adair also holds the season and career records.

Some of the longest-standing individual records are those for blocked shots. Julie Cummings set all three records from 1988-1991, blocking 11 shots against Mena in a 1991 game, 86 for that 1990-91 season and 159 for her career. Only two others — Lauren Lloyd and Kristal Copeland — have blocked as many as 100 career shots.

Blocked shots are also a part of the only triple-double by any Booneville basketball player at any level. On Nov. 13, 2001, Cherrill Green had 11 points, 12 rebounds and 10 blocks in a game at Hector.

Three-point baskets, until recently, have not been the LadyCats’ forte but that has shown signs of changing as they hit 144 last season. Four different players had held the record at five three-pointers made in a game until Hannah Gregory splashed six against Western Yell County on Nov. 19, 2018.

Exactly one year later, Shelby Posey joined her mother (Karen Wilkins) in the record book when she hit six versus that same WYC team, and then Baylee Moses did it twice during the 2019-20 season, both against Two Rivers. But it is Ward who still holds the season (49) and career (131) records.

Free-throw percent is one of the closest records there is. Two players — Wilkins and Martha VanAllen — each had a percent that rounded to 76.6, with VanAllen edging Wilkins out by 1/100 of one percent, 76.56 to 76.55. Kiersten Black, who holds the career record at 70.1%, was close as well, with her best season coming in at 76.52.

The newest stat, charges taken, was not kept until the 2002-03 season. Until last season, only three players — Ward, Posey, and Kasidey Thompson — had hit double figures for a campaign. But then Lindsay Wallace took one for the team 26 times last season, including hitting the deck four times in two different games.

The high scoring mark for the LadyCats in a game is 89, set in a 49-point win on Feb. 11, 1994 against Magazine. Four years later, the LadyCats hung 49 points on Lamar in the second half of a regional game.

The LadyCats ripped down 52 rebounds in a game twice, both in 2006. Tabby Horton and Kady King grabbed 19 rebounds each to spearhead their effort against Panama, Okla., and then the LadyCats repeated the feat later in the season at Star City.

Turning to the junior high book, Ward has the record for most points in a game when she scored 30 against Spiro, Okla., on Dec. 29, 2009, including 19 in the fourth quarter. She also holds the season record with 401.

Karlie Campos holds the single-game rebound record, getting 17 against Atkins in a 2015 game. Paula Swint holds the season record at 188, and her daughter Leigh joined her in the record book last season when she handed out eight assists against Fountain Lake.

Pote holds the season mark in that category at 70 and as mentioned before has the single-game record for steals, with Ward claiming the season record. Current LadyCat Hayley Roberts has the season blocks record with 43 and shares the single-game mark (6) with Alley Vaught and Joleigh Tate.

While going through a 1978-79 book, I found that Lesia Hicks had become the very first Booneville basketball player, perhaps of either gender, to shoot over 70% from the free-throw line — and she did it as a ninth-grader. Hicks was 72 for 100 that season, and she would hold that overall percentage mark for 10 full years, until both Trena and Tresa Adair shot over 73% in 1988-89.

However, Hicks still had the junior high mark, and she would end up holding it for 38 years until it was finally beaten in the 2016-17 season. Jadyn Hart, who was an eighth-grader that season, hit for 73.9% — ironically, the same as Trena Adair — before she transferred to Paris the following school year.

There are many other wonderful stories contained in the record book, but it would take another article of this length to tell them all, so I will leave it at this.

Next week: LadyCat volleyball has only been around for 13 years in this incarnation, but there have already been some numbers put up that may last a lifetime or two.